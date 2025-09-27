Who is Dr Ian Roberts? ICE arrests Superintendent of Des Moines schools for illegal stay in US

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on September 26 arrested Dr Ian Roberts, the superintendent of the public schools system in Des Moines, Iowa, for allegedly staying in the United States illegally. The officials cited referencing a prior order for deportation, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

The administration of US President Donald Trump pushed forward an extensive immigration crackdown, aiming to increase arrests of immigration violators and revoke work permits from hundreds of thousands of individuals with legal status.

Schools have become a contentious area for enforcement after the Republican administration reversed guidelines set by former Democratic President Joe Biden that restricted ICE activities near schools. Although ICE typically has not targeted schools directly, they have detained parents in the vicinity, the report stated.

The immigrant population in Des Moines, a city with 214,000 residents, has grown in recent years but still remains slightly below the national average, the US Census data states.

Who is Ian Roberts? As per a report by Fox News, the DMPS news release mentioned at the time, “Dr. Roberts proudly shares that he was born to immigrant parents from Guyana, and spent most of his formative years in Brooklyn, NY.”

Advertisement

The US Department of Homeland Security said Ian Roberts arrived in the US from Guyana on a student visa in 1999 and was ordered to be deported in 2024. DHS also stated that Roberts had a weapons charge from 2020 but did not share further details.

He was hired to work as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools on July 1, 2023, after a nationwide search for qualified candidates. A statement about his hiring said he was “chosen through a comprehensive national search based on the leadership profile prepared by the Board after receiving input from staff, parents, students and community members”, the report said.

Roberts was also a member of the Directors Council board, a local organisation made up of various nonprofits dedicated to supporting the Black community in Des Moines.

Advertisement

“Dr. Roberts has been a trusted partner, a dedicated advocate for equity, and an unwavering supporter of families and youth in Polk County. His contributions to both The Directors Council and the wider community are immeasurable, and we stand with him during this uncertain moment,” Fox News quoted the group's statement.

“We know this news raises many questions and concerns. As an organization, our priority is to continue advancing our mission with stability and integrity while also offering our full support to Dr. Roberts and his family,” it added.

Roberts was arrested while in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed-blade hunting knife. In a statement, Jackie Norris, who leads the Des Moines School Board, acknowledged that Roberts had been arrested but added that the board does not have any more details about the incident or forthcoming actions. She mentioned, “Our priority is to provide a safe, secure and outstanding education for all students and to support our students, families and employees.”