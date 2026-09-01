Who is Duane Davis? Man found guilty of killing rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996: All you need to know

A jury on Monday found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of killing rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996, marking the first conviction in a case that has captivated hip-hop fans for decades.

Here's what we know Davis, 63, was convicted on Monday on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon and is likely to be sentenced to life in prison. After a week-long trial in Las Vegas, the jury deliberated and reached its verdict in less than three hours, AP reported.

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The verdict came after a panel of 16 jurors, four of whom were alternates, heard testimony from at least 24 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses over nine days.

After the verdict was announced in Shakur’s killing, his sister, Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, cried and hugged the prosecutors, while the convict’s son covered his face with his hand.

In closing arguments on Monday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told jurors that the accused acquired a gun and "went hunting" for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion ‘Suge’ Knight after the two had beaten up Davis’ nephew earlier that night. Palal said, "He is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur," and added, "Tell him you hear him. Find him guilty.”

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Prosecutors noted that while Davis’ story has changed over the years, he has repeatedly placed himself inside a white Cadillac from which the shots were fired. They also maintained that, while he was not the shooter, the evidence indicated he had ordered the attack, using his influence as a senior gang member over the younger men in the car, including his nephew.

Who is Duane Davis? Davis, 63, was a former gang leader of the South Side Compton Crips who was found guilty of orchestrating Shakur's shooting, even though authorities said he did not fire the shots.

Defense attorney Michael Sanft asked the jurors whether there was any evidence that Davis had ordered a shooting either before or after the attack.

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Citing logistical challenges involving witnesses, the prosecution said that it would seek to dismiss the gang enhancement charge.

How was Tupac Shakur killed? Davis’ trial reignited interest in a case that has fascinated hip-hop fans and true crime enthusiasts for decades. Shakur, widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers in music history, was in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996, when a white Cadillac stopped alongside his vehicle at a traffic signal, and gunfire erupted. Shakur succumbed to his injuries six days later. Knight was also injured in the attack but survived.

Why was Davis charged decades after Shakur's killing? For years, nobody was charged in Shakur’s killing until the accused started making public statements about his involvement and said that he was in the white Cadillac and gave the gun to others in the back seat, calling the rapper’s shooting retaliation for the beating of his nephew earlier that night. Davis was the only one alive among the four men who were in the Cadillac, according to prosecutors.

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According to reports, the roughly 30-year-old case has affected the type of evidence presented in court. Prosecutors warned jurors that material collected in the 1990s is different from what law enforcement collects today, including hotel surveillance video from the night of the shooting.

(with AP inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.