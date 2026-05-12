Who is Eileen Wang? California mayor pleads guilty to acting as illegal China agent in federal case

Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese government, federal prosecutors announced Monday, marking one of the most striking cases of local political infiltration by a foreign power in recent American history.

Eileen Wang Charged: What the Federal Case Reveals Eileen Wang, 58, who served as mayor of Arcadia, a city of approximately 53,000 residents located around 13 miles northeast of Los Angeles, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison after agreeing to plead guilty to one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. Wang resigned from her position on the Arcadia City Council on Monday, the same day the charges were made public.

Wang was first elected to the five-person city council in November 2022, with the mayoral role assigned on a rotating basis from among council members. Court documents unsealed Monday allege that her conduct as a foreign agent preceded her time in office.

What Eileen Wang Admitted to Doing for Beijing According to her plea agreement, Wang and a colleague, Yaoning "Mike" Sun, worked on behalf of officials for the People's Republic of China from late 2020 through 2022, promoting pro-Beijing propaganda within the United States. The pair operated a news website called US News Center, which was aimed at the Chinese American community in Southern California.

Federal prosecutors allege that Wang used the platform to publish pro-China content under direct instruction from Chinese government officials, including an essay explicitly denying genocide and forced labour in the Xinjiang region. Wang and Sun are said to have received and executed directives from government officials to post this content without notifying the US government as required by law.

FBI's Warning to Foreign Agents Operating in the US The Federal Bureau of Investigation was unambiguous in its assessment of the case. Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said in a statement: “By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government. Let this serve as a clear warning: individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.”

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Wang is expected to enter her formal plea in a federal court in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to the US attorney's office in Los Angeles.

Yaoning Sun and the Broader Propaganda Network Wang was not operating alone. Sun, who also served as the treasurer for Wang's 2022 election campaign according to campaign filings, pleaded guilty to the same charge in October 2024 and is currently serving a four-year prison sentence.

Wang is also alleged to have communicated with John Chen, another individual who pleaded guilty to acting as an agent for the Chinese government and was subsequently sentenced to 20 months in prison. The overlapping network of guilty pleas suggests a coordinated effort to embed pro-Beijing influence within Chinese American media and local civic institutions.

Arcadia City Officials Distance Themselves from Wang's Conduct City manager Dominic Lazzaretto moved quickly to separate the municipality from the case. In a news release, Lazzaretto stated: "We want to be clear: this investigation concerns individual conduct, and the charges are for conduct that ceased after Ms. Wang was sworn into office in December 2022." He confirmed that no city finances or staff were involved in Wang's activities.

Why the Arcadia Case Matters Beyond Local Politics Arcadia is a majority-Asian city with a notably high concentration of Chinese residents, making it a strategically significant community for influence operations targeting the Chinese American diaspora. The US News Center website, prosecutors allege, was specifically designed to reach this demographic with content shaped by Beijing's directives.

The case lands at a geopolitically charged moment. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, placing the Arcadia prosecution in the broader context of ongoing US-China tensions over foreign interference and espionage on American soil.

Key Facts: Eileen Wang and the Arcadia Foreign Agent Case Who: Eileen Wang, 58, mayor of Arcadia, California

Charge: One count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government

Maximum sentence: 10 years in federal prison

Alleged conduct: Publishing pro-China propaganda, including content denying Xinjiang abuses, under instruction from Chinese government officials via the website US News Center

Co-conspirators: Yaoning Sun (four-year sentence), John Chen (20-month sentence)

Timeline of alleged conduct: Late 2020 to 2022