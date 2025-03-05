Who is Elissa Slotkin—The Senator giving Democrats’ response to Donald Trump’s joint session address

Senator Elissa Slotkin has been selected to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s Joint Address to Congress on March 4. A former CIA analyst and Pentagon official, she is known for her expertise in national security and bipartisan leadership. Here’s what to know about Slotkin’s background and political rise.

Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat and former US Representative, is widely regarded as a national security expert and rising star in her party.

A background in National Security Before entering politics, Slotkin served as a CIA analyst, completing three tours in Iraq alongside the U.S. military. Her expertise in foreign policy and security led her to advisory roles at the White House and the Pentagon, working under both Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama.

Political rise and electoral wins Slotkin first entered Congress in 2018, flipping a Republican-held seat in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and helping Democrats regain control of the House. She was re-elected in 2020 and 2022 before making a successful bid for the US Senate in 2024, replacing retiring Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Slotkin’s win made her one of only four Democrats to win Senate races in states that Donald Trump also carried in the 2024 election.

Slotkin’s message to the American people Senator Slotkin expressed her eagerness to address the nation, emphasizing the importance of honest leadership and tangible solutions for Americans.

“I’m looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week,” Slotkin said. “The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out.”

Schumer calls Slotkin a ‘rising star’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Slotkin’s record of public service and her ability to deliver results, calling her a key leader for the Democratic Party.

“Elissa Slotkin has dedicated her life to defending our country, serving the American people, and fighting for Michigan,” Schumer said. “As nothing short of a rising star in our party, Elissa has proven she can get things done: whether it’s fighting for lower costs, affordable healthcare, standing up for our economic and national security, or advocating for all families across Michigan.”

Schumer added that Slotkin’s response would offer a “bold vision of hope, unity, and a brighter future for everyone, not just the wealthy few at the top.”

Jeffries highlights Slotkin’s leadership House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also praised Slotkin’s qualifications, particularly her expertise in national security and her history of bipartisan leadership.

“Elissa Slotkin is a lifelong public servant, respected national security expert, and distinguished former member of the House Democratic Caucus,” Jeffries said. “She will deliver a comprehensive and clear-eyed response to the President’s Joint Address and communicate that Democrats are fighting to lower the cost of living and protect Social Security and Medicaid while Republicans cut taxes for their billionaire donors and Elon Musk.”

A key moment for Democrats Slotkin’s speech will provide an opportunity for Democrats to counter Trump’s policies and lay out their own vision ahead of the 2026 midterms. With a focus on economic security, healthcare, and national defense, her address is expected to set the tone for the party’s priorities in the coming year.