Who is Emilie Kiser? Why internet is talking about her son Trigg?

TikToker Emilie Kiser came into the limelight recently after it came into attention that it was her three-year-old Trigg who drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Chandler, Arizona. Though the heartbreaking incident came into the news, neither the family nor the authorities have released an official statement.It was social media users who revealed that it was Trigg who drowned in pool

The boy is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in the pool at a Chandler residence on Monday, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.The city's police department responded to an emergency call at a residence near Gilbert and Riggs roads, where they found the boy and immediately began CPR.

The Chandler Fire Department arrived later to take over the operation.

“Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival,” Chandler Fire said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The child was later taken to the Chandler Regional Hospital, and later he was later airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

After the inicident, several social media users, meanwhile, noted that he was famous TikToker Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg.

Who is Emilie Kiser? Emilie Kiser, 23, is a popular TikTok influencer and social media personality from the United States, best known for her relatable content focused on lifestyle, cleaning routines, and "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos. Originally hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, she moved to Utah for college but recently relocated back to Arizona with her husband, Brady, as she revealed in a TikTok post dated May 5, 2025.

