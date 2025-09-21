‘Who is Erik Siebert?’ The Attorney Trump just fired after Democratic endorsement

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday he fired Attorney Erik Siebert personally, following he learned after learning that the prosecutor received ‘unusually strong’ support from Virginia’s two Democratic senators – Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, reported New York Post report.

The NYP said Trump posted on Truth Social that he withdrew Erik’s nomination when he received the news that the attorney was receiving “unusually strong support” from Democrats. “He did not quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican,” Trump said.

Who is Erik Siebert? Erik Siebert is a top prosecutor overseeing a criminal mortgage fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, who resigned from his post on Friday.

He is the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and had expressed doubts about the strength of the case, reported ABC News.

Earlier, administration officials had privately informed Siebert that the White House might fire him, so he tendered his resignation, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

He wrote, "This evening, I submitted my resignation as Interim U.S. Attorney for EDVA. For the last eight months, I have had the pleasure of leading the finest and most exceptional of DOJ employees who care deeply about our nation and our EDVA community."

He added, "Thank you for the lessons you have taught me, the sacrifices you have made, and the pursuit of justice you strive for every day."

Meanwhile, Trump claimed he sacked Siebert after learning that Virginia's two Democratic US senators supported his nomination.

In January, Siebert was first appointed as interim US Attorney and then appointed by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia after his temporary appointment expired.

He was also nominated by Trump to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled US Senate.

Siebert's office has also been involved in a separate criminal investigation of former FBI Director James Comey which relates to the agency's past probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While expressing his views, Siebert had previously said that the evidence in both cases was weak and that it would be difficult to bring an indictment against them.