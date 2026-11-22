Eva Yi Xie, a doctoral student at Princeton University, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while travelling after attending an academic conference in Washington, DC. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has alleged that she overstayed her visa, while her lawyers have challenged the legality of her detention, citing her pending asylum application.

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Xie, a third-year neuroscience PhD student, was detained on November 19 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia. She had travelled to Washington to present her research at the Society for Neuroscience's annual meeting.

According to the DHS, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation at the airport to arrest Xie. The department said she entered the US on March 16, 2016, on a temporary basis and was required to leave by September 15, 2016. It alleged that she failed to depart by that date and did not have valid authorisation to study in the country.

"Xie will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings," the department said.

Her legal team has disputed the government's position, arguing that Xie has a pending asylum application that allows her to remain in the US while her case is being considered.

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Who is Eva Yi Xie? Xie moved to the US from China in 2016, when she was a minor. She attended the Bronx High School of Science in New York before graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2024, where she studied computer science and mathematics.

She joined Princeton University in 2024 and is a third-year doctoral student at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute. Her research focuses on the neural basis of decision-making and how different regions of the human brain interact to support the process.

Xie works in the laboratory of Princeton professor Carlos Brody. Her academic profile describes her as a computational and experimental systems neuroscientist.

Before joining Princeton, she also interned with Meta, Microsoft AI and IBM Research, according to The Daily Princetonian.

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Why was the Princeton student detained by ICE? Xie's lawyer, Kerry Doyle, told The Daily Princetonian that she was an asylum seeker whose immigration court hearing was scheduled for early 2028.

Doyle said Xie's family had applied for asylum within a year of arriving in the US. The application was referred to immigration court, where it remains pending.

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Although Xie's visa had expired, her lawyers argued that her pending asylum application allowed her to remain in the country. They also said she had valid employment authorisation and no criminal history.

Her legal team filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleging that she was being held illegally.

According to Doyle, the petition argued that ICE arrested Xie without a warrant and that there were no circumstances suggesting she posed an imminent flight risk or needed to be taken into custody without one.

District Judge Anthony J. Trenga ordered that Xie not be removed from the judicial district without further direction from the court. Immigration officials were directed to respond to her petition by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 25.

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The order was an interim restriction on her removal and did not amount to a final ruling on the legality of her detention.

What has Princeton University said? Princeton University confirmed that it had arranged legal representation for Xie following her detention.

"The University has arranged for legal counsel to represent the student," Princeton spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss told Princeton Alumni Weekly in an email.

Graduate School Dean Rodney Priestley also expressed concern over her detention.

"News of Eva's detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community. The University has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton," he said in a statement.

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Her research adviser, Carlos Brody, also appealed for help, describing her as a brilliant scientist, colleague, mentor and friend.

"She went to a conference to present her work, and now she's in a detention center. She should be home," he wrote in a social media post.

Brody also told The Daily Princetonian: "It seems wildly unfair. Eva is a brilliant law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States. Detaining her, with the intent of deporting her, makes no sense whatsoever. It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot."

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What happened before her arrest? Xie had travelled to Washington to present her research at the Society for Neuroscience's annual meeting. She was detained on November 19 while travelling after the conference.

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According to Brody's social media posts, Xie sent her colleagues a message on Slack asking for help after being detained at the airport. She was subsequently taken to an ICE facility in Chantilly, Virginia, Princeton Alumni Weekly reported.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Online Detainee Locator System listed Xie in custody but did not provide her location, according to the publication.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.