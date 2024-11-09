Who is Farhad Shakeri? The Afghan expat behind Iran’s failed plot to assassinate Donald Trump

Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan deported from the US, allegedly plotted to assassinate President-elect Trump on behalf of the Iranian regime. His criminal history includes robbery and ties to Iranian operatives, highlighting a broader Iranian effort to silence critics in the US.

Written By Sayantani
Published9 Nov 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan man accused of orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plan against Donald Trump, was deported from the United States after serving time in prison. Shakeri was assigned in September to carry out the plan by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran
Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan man accused of orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plan against Donald Trump, was deported from the United States after serving time in prison. Shakeri was assigned in September to carry out the plan by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran(AP)

Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan national, was at the centre of a shocking assassination conspiracy targeting US President-elect Donald Trump. The 51-year-old, who was deported from the United States in 2008 after serving a prison sentence for robbery, has been accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Although Shakeri was arrested and imprisoned for his past crimes, at present he remains free in Iran.

Also Read | Trump’s second term: Full assault on abortion rights, immigration, LGBTQ rights?

The Murder-for-Hire Plot against Trump and Role of Iranian Agents

In September 2024, Shakeri was allegedly tasked by the Iranian regime to surveil and ultimately assassinate Donald Trump, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

The plot was reportedly discussed in a series of covert meetings. According to court documents, the operative mentioned that carrying out the plan would be expensive. In response, an official from the IRGC allegedly stated, "We have already spent a lot of money," adding, "Money’s not an issue."

As outlined in the criminal complaint, Shakeri was reportedly directed by his Iranian handlers to create a plan to kill Trump within seven days.

Also Read | Elon Musk joins Trump’s call with Zelenskyy: What was discussed?

When Shakeri failed to meet the deadline, the IRGC official suggested they could pause the operation until after the US presidential election, adding that it would be "easier" to kill Trump if he lost.

Farhad Shakeri’s Background and Criminal History

Shakeri’s ties to the Iranian regime and his criminal past paint a disturbing picture. Having immigrated to the US as a child, Shakeri became involved in criminal activity early in his life.

In 1994, he was convicted of robbery and subsequently served 14 years in New York state prisons.

Shakeri was moved to a Beacon facility in 2005, where he reportedly met Carlisle Rivera.

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince Reached Out to Trump in Late-Night Phone Call

He remained in the US until his deportation in 2008. His parole supervision ended in 2015, according to New York Department of Corrections records.

However, in 2019, Shakeri was detained in Sri Lanka in connection with the seizure of 92 kilograms of heroin, as outlined in the indictment.

During his time behind bars, Shakeri is said to have met his co-conspirators—Jonathan Loadholt, 36, from Staten Island, and Carlisle Rivera, 49, from Brooklyn.

The trio’s plan to assassinate Trump and Brooklyn-based human rights activist Masih Alinejad was part of a broader Iranian effort to silence critics and undermine US interests.

Also Read | Banks Eye Trump Regulatory Reprieve, Starting With Capital Rules

Shakeri’s connections with the Iran Revolutionary Guards deepened while incarcerated, and after his release in 2008, he was deported to Afghanistan, where he is believed to have continued his involvement with the Iranian regime.

Why Was Donald Trump Targeted?

The plot to assassinate Donald Trump can be traced back to the US president-elect's aggressive stance against Iran during his time in office.

Donald Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear deal with Iran and imposed harsh economic sanctions, severely impacting the Iranian economy.

Donald Trump's decision to authorise the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 further escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

Also Read | Trump Media shares climb after Trump says he won’t sell

The Larger Conspiracy by Iran in US

The charges against Shakeri, Loadholt, and Rivera are part of a broader effort by US authorities to crack down on Iranian-backed operations targeting individuals in the US. Along with the Trump plot, the complaint also highlights an attempt to assassinate Masih Alinejad, a vocal critic of the Iranian government.

Also Read | Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to launch six new Trump Towers in India

Alinejad, who resides in Brooklyn, has been a prominent advocate for women's rights and has frequently spoken out against the Iranian regime’s repressive policies.

As of now, Farhad Shakeri remains at large in Iran, and authorities have yet to secure his extradition.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsWho is Farhad Shakeri? The Afghan expat behind Iran’s failed plot to assassinate Donald Trump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.000.00
      Chennai
      79,491.000.00
      Delhi
      79,643.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.