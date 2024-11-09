Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan deported from the US, allegedly plotted to assassinate President-elect Trump on behalf of the Iranian regime. His criminal history includes robbery and ties to Iranian operatives, highlighting a broader Iranian effort to silence critics in the US.

Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan national, was at the centre of a shocking assassination conspiracy targeting US President-elect Donald Trump. The 51-year-old, who was deported from the United States in 2008 after serving a prison sentence for robbery, has been accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Although Shakeri was arrested and imprisoned for his past crimes, at present he remains free in Iran.

The Murder-for-Hire Plot against Trump and Role of Iranian Agents In September 2024, Shakeri was allegedly tasked by the Iranian regime to surveil and ultimately assassinate Donald Trump, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

The plot was reportedly discussed in a series of covert meetings. According to court documents, the operative mentioned that carrying out the plan would be expensive. In response, an official from the IRGC allegedly stated, "We have already spent a lot of money," adding, "Money's not an issue."

As outlined in the criminal complaint, Shakeri was reportedly directed by his Iranian handlers to create a plan to kill Trump within seven days.

When Shakeri failed to meet the deadline, the IRGC official suggested they could pause the operation until after the US presidential election, adding that it would be "easier" to kill Trump if he lost.

Farhad Shakeri's Background and Criminal History Shakeri's ties to the Iranian regime and his criminal past paint a disturbing picture. Having immigrated to the US as a child, Shakeri became involved in criminal activity early in his life.

In 1994, he was convicted of robbery and subsequently served 14 years in New York state prisons.

Shakeri was moved to a Beacon facility in 2005, where he reportedly met Carlisle Rivera.

He remained in the US until his deportation in 2008. His parole supervision ended in 2015, according to New York Department of Corrections records.

However, in 2019, Shakeri was detained in Sri Lanka in connection with the seizure of 92 kilograms of heroin, as outlined in the indictment.

During his time behind bars, Shakeri is said to have met his co-conspirators—Jonathan Loadholt, 36, from Staten Island, and Carlisle Rivera, 49, from Brooklyn.

The trio's plan to assassinate Trump and Brooklyn-based human rights activist Masih Alinejad was part of a broader Iranian effort to silence critics and undermine US interests.

Shakeri’s connections with the Iran Revolutionary Guards deepened while incarcerated, and after his release in 2008, he was deported to Afghanistan, where he is believed to have continued his involvement with the Iranian regime.

Why Was Donald Trump Targeted? The plot to assassinate Donald Trump can be traced back to the US president-elect's aggressive stance against Iran during his time in office.

Donald Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear deal with Iran and imposed harsh economic sanctions, severely impacting the Iranian economy.

Donald Trump's decision to authorise the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 further escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

The Larger Conspiracy by Iran in US The charges against Shakeri, Loadholt, and Rivera are part of a broader effort by US authorities to crack down on Iranian-backed operations targeting individuals in the US. Along with the Trump plot, the complaint also highlights an attempt to assassinate Masih Alinejad, a vocal critic of the Iranian government.

Alinejad, who resides in Brooklyn, has been a prominent advocate for women's rights and has frequently spoken out against the Iranian regime's repressive policies.

As of now, Farhad Shakeri remains at large in Iran, and authorities have yet to secure his extradition.