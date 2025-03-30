Who is Faye Hall? US woman thanks Trump after release by Taliban, says, ‘All women in Afghan jail waiting for you’

Shortly after her release by the Taliban in Afghanistan, American woman Faye Hall celebreated her new found freedom and thanked US President Donald Trump for ‘bringing her home’. Hall, along with a British couple and their Afghan translator, was detained on February 1 while traveling to central Bamiyan province.

In a video that was shared on Trump's Truth Social account shows Faye Hall in apparently good health. She was seen smiling and as she said: “Thank you for bringing me home.”

Advertisement

The video was later posted on X.

Hall said she was proud to be a US citizen and urged support for Afghan women held in Taliban jails.

"Thank you, Mr President," she said. "And I just want you to know, all the women in the Afghan jail, they always ask me, 'When is Trump coming?' You, truly, they just treat you like their savior. They're waiting for you to come and set them free."

Advertisement

In the post accompanying the video, Trump said: “Thank you Faye - So honored with your words!”

Read More

Also Read | Trump Revokes Permits to US, Foreign Oil Firms in Venezuela

Who was Faye Hall and why was she arrested? Hall, identified by the Taliban's interior ministry as Chinese-American, was detained along with Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who are in their 70s, as they travelled to the British couple's home in central Bamiyan province. Their Afghan translator was also arrested.

Taliban officials have refused to detail the reasons for their arrest, but one report said Hall had been detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad has innformed that Hall is now under the care of the Qatari delegation in Kabul.

"American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home," Khalilzad, who has been part of a US delegation working on Taliban hostage releases, wrote on X. Advertisement

While at the Qatari embassy, Hall "has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks," according to a source with knowledge of the release.

She was released on Thursday following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar, the source added.

The British couple detained with Hall remain in Taliban custody.

Taliban to release several Americans this year - all about the negotiation talks Earlier this month, Khalilzad visited the Afghan capital on a rare trip by U.S. officials to meet with Taliban authorities, accompanying U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

Following their visit, the Taliban government announced the release of US citizen George Glezmann after more than two years of detention, in a deal brokered by Qatar. Advertisement

He and Hall are among several Americans to be released from Taliban custody this year.

In January, two Americans detained in Afghanistan -- Ryan Corbett and William McKenty -- were freed in exchange for an Afghan fighter, Khan Mohammed, who was convicted of narco-terrorism in the United States.

At least one other US citizen, Mahmood Habibi, is still held in Afghanistan.