Who is Gavin Newsom? Why California Governor is resigning? What are his odds and who are his opponents in 2028 - Details

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday commuted the death sentences of all 548 people awaiting execution in the state, a move which many see as his last major action ahead of a possible resignation to run for the White House in 2028.

Gavin Newsom vs Donald Trump The 59-year-old incumbent cannot run for office in 2026, as California has a constitutional limit to serving a maximum of two four-year terms. Newsom, the Governor of the most populous state in the US, has a long history of clashing with Trump, including over the federalization and deployment of the California National Guard, which was ruled illegal by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

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In June, Newsom accused Trump of directing the Justice ‌Department to undertake a politically motivated investigation of him and his wife because he is considering a presidential run.

Gavin Newsom's odds for 2028 In 2025, Newsom was widely seen as one of the frontrunners for the Democratic Party’s nomination for 2028. He has visited the early presidential nominating states of Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He has almost $7 million in his political action committee, according to FEC data. But in September, he told CNN he would not run if former Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race.

Newsom, if he decides to throw your hat in the ring, will join a crowded arena of Democratic hopefuls emboldened by the 2026 midterm election results.

On Polymarket, Newsom is placed in the third spot, below Jon Ossoff and AOC, with the prediction markets giving him an 11% chance to win the Democratic Presidential Nomination in 2028.

Who else could join the race? Jon Ossoff, the Georgia Senator who won his second term in the midterms 2026 last week, is now widely seen as the frontrunner for the nomination in 2028. This is despite the fact that Ossoff said in October that "zero interest" in running for president. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, is close behind with 17% against Ossoff’s 26%.

Andy Beshear, the Democratic Governor of Kentucky, in a September interview, hinted at a 2028 run. "I just won’t leave a broken country to my kids or to our future generations," he said.

According to Reuters, has more than $2 million in his political action committee and has appeared at events in early nominating states, including Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who also had several high-profile run-ins with Trump in 2025, has also not ruled out a presidential run, saying that his focus remains on what is best for the people of Illinois and electing Democrats.