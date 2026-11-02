Who is Haley Stevens? Michigan Democrat who publicly endorsed Republican candidate amid feud with El-Sayed - Profile

On Sunday, 1 November, Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens stunned fellow Democrats by publicly endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over her party’s Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, just days before the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November.

As tensions among Democrats intensified, Stevens criticised her party’s nominee in a video posted on X. She said, "I don't belong in Abdul's campaign," and added, “Who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now.”

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According to AP, Stevens endorsed Rogers, who is backed by US President Donald Trump, after she was dropped from a joint appearance with El-Sayed scheduled for the same day. El-Sayed narrowly defeated Stevens in the Democratic Senate primary in August.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Haley Stevens? ⌵ Haley Stevens is a Michigan Democrat who represents the state’s 11th Congressional District. She joined the US House of Representatives in 2019. 2 Why did Haley Stevens endorse Republican Mike Rogers? ⌵ Stevens said Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign. Their tensions had grown after a bitter primary and disagreements, including over Israel. 3 What led to the feud between Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed? ⌵ El-Sayed narrowly defeated Stevens in the August Democratic Senate primary, but divisions continued afterward. They also clashed over campaign advertising and their differing positions on Israel. 4 What did Haley Stevens do before entering Congress? ⌵ Stevens worked on Democratic campaigns, including those of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and served in the Obama administration. Her roles included work at the Treasury Department and the White House Auto Task Force. 5 What positions has Haley Stevens held in Congress? ⌵ Stevens has served as vice chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and chair of its Research and Technology Subcommittee. She also founded the Women in STEM Caucus and the House Plastics Solutions Task Force.

Announcing her endorsement of Rogers, Stevens said in a video message, "Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," and added, "And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

AP reported that the primary had left lingering divisions between the Democrats, particularly over Israel. Stevens strongly supports the country, while El-Sayed has been sharply critical of the US ally.

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Who is Haley Stevens? According to her official website, Stevens was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and graduated from Seaholm High School in Birmingham. She grew up in a household where her parents ran a landscaping business and transported equipment in a Ford F-150. Her website credits this upbringing with shaping her values of hard work, fiscal responsibility, and self-determination, which it says continue to guide her public service.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stevens represents Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy and a Master of Arts in Social Policy and Philosophy from American University. She also completed a Junior Year Abroad programme in Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the University of Oxford.

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From campaign work to Obama administration Before becoming a congresswoman, Stevens held several roles. In 2006, she worked as a Western Michigan Field Organizer for the Michigan Democratic Party. In 2007, she joined Hillary for President and worked on briefings and research.

In 2008, she worked for Obama for America and oversaw the coordination and assembly of briefing materials for Joe Biden, who later became vice president. Between 2008 and 2009, she worked on Senate confirmations and assisted nominated Cabinet secretaries with their Senate confirmation processes.

From 2009 to 2011, she served as chief of staff for the auto rescue programme at the US Department of the Treasury and worked as a White House appointee on the Auto Task Force. Later in 2011, she joined the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as a special adviser.

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Between 2012 and 2014, she worked with the Louisville Metro Government on the Mayor’s Innovation Delivery Team and served as the lead project manager for the mayor’s export initiative.

In 2017, she joined UI Labs’ workforce development and manufacturing engagement team.

Stevens' congressional career Stevens joined the US House of Representatives in 2019. Her congressional roles have included Vice Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee; Chair of the Research and Technology Subcommittee; founder of the Women in STEM Caucus and House Plastics Solutions Task Force; Co-Chair of the Recycling Caucus; member of the Education and Labor Committee; and Vice Chair of Future Forum.

Her endorsement of Rogers marks a sharp break with her party’s Senate nominee, bringing renewed attention to a political career built largely within Democratic campaigns and the Obama administration.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.