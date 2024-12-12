Missing Hawaii woman photographer, Hannah Kobayashi, whose disappearance prompted a massive search in November, has been found safe, the AP quoted the Los Angeles police department (LAPD) as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in November, Kobayashi's disappearance in Los Angeles led to a missing persons investigation. Though it was not immediately clear where she was found, the police had previously said that she may have voluntarily crossed the border into Mexico.

“We are happy to learn that Hannah has been found safe. Now that we have this new information, this has become a private matter and we will wrap up our investigation," AP quoted the LAPD statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kobayashi's mother and sister, via a statement through their lawyer, were the first to announce Wednesday that she had been found safe.

“We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe. This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us," Brandi Yee and Sydni Kobayashi wrote.

What we know so far: 1) Kobayashi – a budding photographer from Maui – was heading to New York City on 8 November 2024 for a new job. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) She missed a connecting flight during a stop at Los Angeles International Airport.

3) Following this, she told her family that she was sleeping at the airport that night and texted them the next day to say she was sightseeing in Los Angeles.

4) But on 11 November, her relatives received 'strange and cryptic, just alarming' text messages, after which her family reported her missing to law enforcement, said her aunt Larie Pidgeon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Her father Ryan Kobayashi flew from Hawaii to help in the search, but was found dead on 24 November in a parking lot near LA International Airport, according to the county medical examiner. Kobayashi’s family confirmed Ryan Kobayashi's death in a statement the same day, saying he died by suicide.

6) On 12 November, police officials said Hannah Kobayashi walked into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

7) The LA police chief Jim McDonnell had previously said that Hannah disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) On Wednesday, the Los Angeles police department (LAPD) said Hannah Kobayashi has been found safe.