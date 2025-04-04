Who is Harmeet Dhillon? Indian American who will lead Justice Department’s civil rights division for Donald Trump

Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon is US President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the Republican-controlled US Senate confirmed on Thursday.

Dhillon will oversee criminal and civil work ranging from hate crime prosecutions and voting rights litigation, to investigating law enforcement agencies for engaging in patterns of discrimination, Reuters reported.

Who is Harmeet Dhillon? Harmeet Dhillon, 54, was born in Chandigarh. She moved to the US as a child with her parents. In 2016, she was the first Indian-American to appear on the stage of the GOP Convention in Cleveland.

Dhillon, a staunch Trump supporter, is the founder of the far-right Center for American Liberty. She founded civil rights non-profit Center for American Liberty in 2018, “which handles civil rights cases involving speech and other liberty interest throughout the country…”

A substantial part of Harmeet’s practice includes representing candidates, ballot measure proponents, and political parties throughout the US in high-stakes litigation matters, often involving novel legal issues, the US government said.

As per her profile, Dhillon is also the national co-chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association, and the Republican National Committeewoman from California.

She is also a frequent legal and media commentator on high-profile litigation and policy issues, including technology censorship issues.

Trump announced Dhillon's nomination as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in December 2024.

Trump had then written on his Truth Social platform, "Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers."