Who is Hollie Strano? Beloved weather presenter returns to Northeast Ohio radio after tough year

Meteorologist Hollie Strano, whose a familiar name in Northeast Ohio, is now giving weather updates on Canton’s Mix 94.1 radio station. She’s on air every day from 6 am to 10 pm, sharing hourly forecasts.

Even though she’s based in Cleveland, Strano is working remotely for the station. This is her first local media job since leaving TV station WKYC last year.

Why did Strano leave TV station WKYC? Strano spent 22 years at WKYC before leaving in September 2024. In December, she filed a lawsuit saying the station fired her for being open about her struggles with alcohol.

Her journey became public after a car crash on Thanksgiving in 2023, which led to a drink-driving conviction. She was fined, went to an intervention programme, and lost her driving licence for a year.

Her journey to becoming a podcaster Since leaving TV, Strano has been focusing on mental health and recovery. She started a podcast called ‘Abruptly Authentic’, where she talks about sobriety, wellness, and life in Cleveland.

Strano is an Emmy-winning mental health advocate, who is praised for being ‘positive, strong and real’.

Strano thanks her listeners Strano thanked her listeners with a message on Facebook: “Let’s do this Stark County! So much love for you, Canton! Thank you for having me! (sic)”

She’s also doing weather reports for radio stations in Georgia and Alabama.