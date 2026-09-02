Who is Hung Cao? Trump nominates combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan as US Navy secretary

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (local time) that he was nominating Hung Cao from acting Navy secretary to permanently taking over the position.

Trump's decision to nominate Cao comes amid reports of some US sailors being stretched to the limit as the Iran war drags on with no end in sight.

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“I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy. We need Patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our Great Navy and Marine Corps remain the FIERCEST and BEST Force the World has ever seen. The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said on Truth Social.

"Thank you, Mr. President. It’s an honor of a lifetime to lead the great warriors of the Navy and Marine Corps team. I’m grateful for your leadership and support as we continue to get after shipbuilding and ensure the defense of the homeland," Cao said on X in response to Trump's message.

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Who is Hung Cao? Cao has been serving as the acting US Navy secrtary since late April, when his predecessor John Phelan departed from the position without any explanation.

While Phelan had no military history or a civilian leadership position in the service, Cao is a combat veteran, and had a 25-year career in the US Navy as a special operations officer. He was a part of several SEAL teams and special forces deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Before being elevated to acting Navy Secretary, Cao was the 35th United States Under Secretary of the Navy from October 2025.

He was the Republican Party's nominee for the 2022 elections for Virginia's 10th congressional district, as well as for the 2024 US Senate elections, in which the Democratic Party's Tim Kaine defeated him.

Cao has two sons and three daughters with his wife April Lakata Cao. His wife homeschools all of their children.

Cao's father was a high-ranking officer of the Vietnam government, the country where he was born. His father, Quan Cao, was the assistant to the country's deputy prime minister.

Cao has been awarded a number of military honours, including the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the NATO Medal.

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About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.