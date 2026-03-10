Who is Ivana Ortiz? Florida woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion charged with attempted murder

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly firing an assault rifle at the luxury Los Angeles home of pop superstar Rihanna, the police said on Monday, local time.

Police received a call about shots being fired around 1:15 p.m. in the Beverly Hills area, Officer Charles Miller. No one was injured, police said.

Aerial footage after the attack showed bullet holes in a gate at the sprawling property, which Rihanna shares with rapper A$AP Rocky and their three children.

Who is Ivana Ortiz? Ivana Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old from Florida, has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's Los Angeles home on March 8, local time.

She was arrested at a shopping complex half an hour after the incident.

Ivana is currently in jail on $10.22 million bail. The district attorney had not yet announced charges, according to the Associated Press.

The suspect reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle or semi-automatic rifle to fire 10 rounds at the Beverly Hills mansion from a white Tesla, which had stopped across the street. The weapon was recovered.

Ivana Ortiz-Rihanna connection It was not known if Ivana Ortiz, who is under arrest for the attack, had any connection to Rihanna or A$AP Rocky.

However, a TMZ report said that weeks before the shooting, Ivana shared a strange Facebook post about Rihanna, accusing her of having AIDS.

“@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at,” Ivana Ortiz posted on Facebook on 23 February 2026.

In a separate post, Ivana has also targeted Cardi B, TMZ reported.

“You can’t f**k with me, Cardi B. You’re supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who’s the cutest tonight? I am. I’m the cutest tonight. You ain’t doing nothing to me. You ain’t messing with me tonight,” Ivana wrote in her Facebook post.

Does Ivana Ortiz have a police history? Ivana Ortiz is currently in police custody. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting is “an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to social media reports, Ivana has been arrested at least twice previously.

Rihanna is no stranger to stalkers — in 2018, a man was accused of breaking into a different home of Rihanna's in the Hollywood Hills and spending 12 hours there.

The man pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanour count of resisting arrest in 2019. He was sentenced to probation.

Was Rihanna home at the time of the shooting? It wasn't immediately clear whether Rihanna was at home when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon. However, a CBS News report suggested that the singer was washing dishes when the attack happened.

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September last year.

