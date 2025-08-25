Who is Jake Haro? Father of missing child Emmanuel with past record of ‘willful child cruelty’

The parents of a missing 7-month-old boy - Jake Haro and Rebecca Haro - were arrested Friday as part of a murder investigation, authorities in Southern California said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reportedly said Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on suspicion of murder with malice and were being held without bail.

According to a Desert Sun report, Jake, 32, was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, and Rebecca, 41, was being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Both are expected to appear in court Tuesday, August 26 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The developments came as a search for the missing 7-month-old Cabazon boy, Emmanuel Haro, continued Sunday, August 24.

Who is Jake Haro? Jake is the father of the missing child, Emmanuel Haro.

According to KESQ3, Jake Haro and his former partner, identified as Vanessa Avina, were charged with child cruelty in 2018.

The couple had allegedly endangered their child under conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death. He pleaded guilty.

According to state court records obtained by USA TODAY, Jake Haro was convicted in June 2023 of willful child cruelty for an incident involving another child in the nearby town of Hemet.

Another report claimed that Jake Haro was allegedly arrested again in July 2024 in Banning — while he was still on probation — on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was released on $10,000 bail in August 2024, according to KESQ3.

Besides, additional court documents also revealed that Isabel Rebecca Gonzalez, a former wife of Jake Haro, had reportedly filed a domestic violence retraining order on August 19 against Haro, and the request also sought to protect the couple's son Eli Mitchell Haro.

"Jake has a criminal past," Vincent Hughes, who represents Haro in the 2023 child cruelty case, told the Los Angeles Times.

No 'kidnapping' While the mother reported last week her son Emmanuel was believed to have been kidnapped, sheriff's authorities said they believe the child is dead.

“Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.