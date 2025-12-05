Who is Jake Tapper? CNN Anchor who misidentified DC pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. as ‘White’ on air

CNN anchor Jake Tapper drew criticism on Thursday (December 4) after incorrectly identifying alleged DC pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. as “a white man” during his broadcast of The Lead with Jake Tapper.

The remark came moments before photos of Cole, who is Black, were shown on-air, highlighting the error.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested on Thursday morning nearly five years after surveillance footage captured a masked figure placing explosive devices outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. He faces charges of transporting an explosive device across state lines and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosives.

About Jake Tapper Jacob Paul Tapper, born March 12, 1969, in New York City and raised in Philadelphia, is a highly decorated American journalist and CNN’s lead Washington anchor. He hosts The Lead with Jake Tapper and co-hosts the Sunday program State of the Union.

Over his career, Tapper has earned multiple Emmy Awards and other journalism accolades for coverage of major national and international events, including the Boston Marathon bombing, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Tapper’s career began in print and radio, writing for Washington City Paper, Salon, and The New Yorker, among others, before joining ABC News in 2003. There, he covered national politics and the White House, earning three Merriman Smith Awards for breaking news coverage. He joined CNN in 2013 and has since become known for his incisive interviews with political figures across the spectrum, moderating high-profile presidential debates, and reporting on critical events from Capitol Hill to international conflict zones.

