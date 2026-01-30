Who is Jane Lauder? Everything to know about Estée Lauder heiress as Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Fed chair

US President Donald Trump has announced Kevin M Warsh as the new Chair of the Federal Reserve, replacing incumbent Jerome H Powell. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared his choice for the top central banking role. “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM,” said Donald Trump in his recent post on Truth Social.

Trump reportedly met Warsh at the White House on Thursday and later told reporters that he would soon name someone “known to everybody in the financial world.”

Who Is Kevin M Warsh? Kevin Warsh is a former member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, having served from 2006 to 2011. He is also close to Donald Trump and has advised the president on economic policy, according to a Bloomberg report.

Although Kevin Warsh’s precise net worth has not been publicly disclosed, his career trajectory suggests substantial personal wealth. He served as a Federal Reserve Governor between 2006 and 2011, a position that pays more than $200,000 annually — translating to approximately $1.2 million over the five-year period.

Before his time at the Federal Reserve, Warsh held a senior role at Morgan Stanley, eventually becoming a vice president. According to job portal data, executives at that level typically earn close to $300,000 per year. Taken together, these earnings indicate that Warsh’s personal net worth comfortably exceeds one million dollars.

Warsh has also expressed a broadly supportive view of Bitcoin, previously describing it as a “sustainable store of value, similar to gold.”

During the George Bush administration, Warsh served on the Federal Reserve Board, playing a key role in economic policymaking at the time.

Born in Albany, New York, Warsh pursued his early education at Stanford University before enrolling at Harvard Law School. He also holds advanced degrees from Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

Who is Jane Lauder? Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, an American billionaire heiress whose grandparents founded the esteemed cosmetics company Estée Lauder. The couple met at Stanford University and tied the knot in 2002.

According to Forbes, Jane Lauder joined her family’s company in 1996, a year after graduating from Stanford University. She previously oversaw operations of the company’s Clinique and Origins brands.

In 2018, she was appointed to the board of directors of Eventbrite, the ticketing and event technology firm. Jane left her role as executive vice president at Estée Lauder in 2024 but has continued her long-standing association with the company as a board member since 2009.

Her net worth is estimated to be well above $2 billion, according to Forbes.