Who is Janet Mills? Maine's Governor, who dropped out of Senate race over lack of campaign funding

Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Thursday (local time) announced that she has dropped her bid to challenge Republican candidate Susan Collins ahead of the closely watched midterm elections, slated to take place in November.

Despite her popularity and political experience, Mills cited a lack of campaign funding as the primary reason for her withdrawal. In a statement, she said, "While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else — the fight — to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns require: the financial resources."

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Mills, 78, joined the primary race in October last year after encouragement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Many within the Democratic establishment viewed the two-term governor as a formidable challenger to Collins, particularly after she told President Donald Trump at a White House event last year that she would take legal action to defend transgender rights, Bloomberg reported.

Here's all you need to know about Maine's Governor Janet Mills: According to her LinkedIn profile, the 78-year-old has studied at the University of Maine School of Law and has worked quite extensively. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as the Attorney General of the State of Maine. She then became the Vice Chair of the Maine Democratic Party from 2011 to 2013. In 2013, she once again returned to serve as the Attorney General for Maine and held the position till 2019. Since 2019, she has been serving as the state governor.

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Senate control at stake? The Senate race in Maine is widely considered one of the seven crucial contests, one that is likely to determine control of the US Senate. Reports suggest that Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, implying that Democrats would need to gain four more seats to reclaim control.

Graham Platner replaces Mills, emerges as leading Democrat Mills' exit has paved the way for Democrat Graham Platner, a progressive candidate who has rapidly emerged as a strong fundraiser and outsider challenger. Platner is a former Marine and oyster farmer who will now be Republican Senate Collins' direct challenger.

Platner launched his campaign in August and presented himself as an anti-establishment candidate who was focused on economic frustrations in the state.

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While Mills did not endorse the 41-year-old Democrat, in an interview earlier this week, she declined to commit to supporting him if he became the nominee, The New York Times reported.

Huge gap between Platner and Maine? According to a CNN report, Platner, in the first quarter of the year, was able to raise $4.1 million for his campaign, whereas Mills was able to bring in only $2.7 million, highlighting Platner's approach and campaign working better than Mills'.

According to a February poll by the University of New Hampshire, Platner was found to be far ahead of Mills, leading 64 per cent to 26 per cent.

Platner claims victory After Mills dropped out of the race, Platner, who was surrounded by his supporters, claimed victory on Thursday morning in Augusta. He praised Mills' experience in the state and added that this campaign was in the process of "taking back what is ours."

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Platner said, "We will defeat Susan Collins," and added, "We will go to Washington, and we will start tearing down the system that for far too long has forgotten and written off the people who make Maine and this country what it is."