Who is Jason Miller? India lobbyist meets ‘President in-action’ Donald Trump amid tariff tensions

Amid a tumultuous phase of the India-US relationship, political lobbyist Jason Miller met US President Donald Trump in Washington. Miller's lobbying firm was hired by New Delhi a few months back to push the Indian government's diplomatic outreach to the Trump administration.

Describing his visit to Washington as a “fantastic week”, Miller said that the trip was topped off by having seen President Trump “in-action”.

“Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action,” he wrote in a post on X alongside a photo with Donald Trump.

While the official agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed yet, the visit comes at a significant time as the US-India trade relations continue to face pressure amid Trump tariffs on India.

Who is Jason Miller? The Indian government hired SHW Partners LLC headed by Jason Miller, a Donald Trump aide, in April as part of its efforts to bolster its diplomatic ties with the US with a monthly fees of $150,000.

“This is not a new practice. This has been in place for several decades and under successive governments since the 1950s. These firms have been regularly engaged by the Embassy as per the requirement of the situation. All such engagements are available in the public domain. In the run up to the Nuclear Deal in 2007 and thereafter, firms were engaged to strengthen India’s case. I should also add that such a practice is common among Embassies and other organizations in Washington DC and in other parts of the US,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in May.

SHW Partners LLC in April had disclosed about its $1.8 million contract with the Indian government for a period of one year.

Jason Miller, who heads the lobbying firm, is a veteran of Donald Trump's political campaigns and gained popularity in 2016 when he served as the President's chief media spokesperson.

Known for his vehement support to Trump, Miller was initially up for assuming the White House communications director following Trump's 2016 election win but had to withdraw from the race following accusations by another official. He was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with the concerned official and impregnated her. He was later accused of sexual abuse and rape by the official.

Despite his past, Miller has been in Trump's close circle and campaigned for him during the 2020 and 2024 elections. He has worked with Republican politicians including Senator Ted Cruz, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.