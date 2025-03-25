Who is Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist accidentally added to top Trump officials’ secret Yemen strike chat?

  • Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and a veteran investigative journalist, has found himself at the center of a massive security breach involving the Trump administration.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published25 Mar 2025, 03:05 AM IST
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (L), Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) and other top officials were all reportedly involved in the Signal chat discussing the classified Yemen military strike plans, according to Te Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg. (File Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (L), Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) and other top officials were all reportedly involved in the Signal chat discussing the classified Yemen military strike plans, according to Te Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg. (File Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

Jeffrey Goldberg, a veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, has long been known for his deep investigative reporting on US foreign policy, national security, and Middle Eastern affairs. His career, spanning major publications like The New Yorker and The Washington Post, has made him a leading voice in political journalism. In a shocking security lapse, Goldberg was reportedly accidentally added to a classified Signal chat involving top Trump administration officials discussing a planned US strike on Yemen Houthis, exposing a massive breach in government communications.

Veteran Journalist caught in classified war plans chat

In an astonishing lapse, Goldberg said he was reportedly added by mistake to a classified Signal chat where senior Trump officials were discussing a planned US military strike on Yemen Houthis.

Who is Jeffrey Goldberg?

Goldberg is one of the most influential journalists in American media, particularly in the areas of US foreign policy, national security, and Middle Eastern affairs. Before leading The Atlantic, he was a Middle East correspondent for The New Yorker and had also worked at The Washington Post. His deep investigative reporting and high-profile interviews with world leaders—including Barack Obama, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hillary Clinton, and David Cameron—have cemented his reputation as a trusted authority on geopolitical affairs.

Past controversies and Trump Administration coverage

Goldberg has had a contentious relationship with Donald Trump. In 2020, he published a bombshell report in The Atlantic alleging that Trump had referred to fallen US soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”, a claim the Trumpvehemently denied.

Security breach: How did it happen?

The latest controversy surrounding Goldberg is not one of his own making.

The Atlantic says that Trump administration officials mistakenly added him to a classified Signal chat, inadvertently granting him access to sensitive military plans regarding a potential strike on Yemen. The blunder has raised serious concerns about national security protocols within the Trump team.

Fallout

The revelation of this shocking security lapse has prompted questions about how a journalist could be erroneously included in a classified discussion. Experts have pointed to lax communication protocols within the Trump administration, while critics argue that this is just another example of poor operational discipline among Trump’s inner circle.

Also Read | Trump officials’ blunder: Journalist accidentally added to secret war chat

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsWho is Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist accidentally added to top Trump officials’ secret Yemen strike chat?
MoreLess
First Published:25 Mar 2025, 03:05 AM IST
Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
    • Employment Type
    Most Active Stocks
    Market Snapshot
    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    Trending In Market
    Recommended For You
      More Recommendations
      Gold Prices
      • 24K
      • 22K
      Fuel Price
      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Popular in News

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.