Who is Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist accidentally added to top Trump officials’ secret Yemen strike chat?

Jeffrey Goldberg, a veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, has long been known for his deep investigative reporting on US foreign policy, national security, and Middle Eastern affairs. His career, spanning major publications like The New Yorker and The Washington Post, has made him a leading voice in political journalism. In a shocking security lapse, Goldberg was reportedly accidentally added to a classified Signal chat involving top Trump administration officials discussing a planned US strike on Yemen Houthis, exposing a massive breach in government communications.

Veteran Journalist caught in classified war plans chat In an astonishing lapse, Goldberg said he was reportedly added by mistake to a classified Signal chat where senior Trump officials were discussing a planned US military strike on Yemen Houthis.

Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? Goldberg is one of the most influential journalists in American media, particularly in the areas of US foreign policy, national security, and Middle Eastern affairs. Before leading The Atlantic, he was a Middle East correspondent for The New Yorker and had also worked at The Washington Post. His deep investigative reporting and high-profile interviews with world leaders—including Barack Obama, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hillary Clinton, and David Cameron—have cemented his reputation as a trusted authority on geopolitical affairs.

Past controversies and Trump Administration coverage Goldberg has had a contentious relationship with Donald Trump. In 2020, he published a bombshell report in The Atlantic alleging that Trump had referred to fallen US soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”, a claim the Trumpvehemently denied.

Security breach: How did it happen? The latest controversy surrounding Goldberg is not one of his own making.

The Atlantic says that Trump administration officials mistakenly added him to a classified Signal chat, inadvertently granting him access to sensitive military plans regarding a potential strike on Yemen. The blunder has raised serious concerns about national security protocols within the Trump team.