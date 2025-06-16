Who is Jennifer Lynee Boelter? Minnesota shooting suspect's wife pulled over by cops, passports and cash recovered

Vance Boelter has been reported as the primary suspect in the Minnesota shooting incident, which resulted in the death of Democrat Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. The shooter also shot at Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette on the same day, but they are currently recovering, according to a confirmation from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Who is Jennifer Lynee Boelter? Jennifer Lynee Boelter is the wife of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the Minnesota shooting incident, resulting in the death of a Democrat leader and her husband. Law enforcement authorities, on Saturday, pulled Jennifer's car over in Onamia area of Minnesota, and passports and cash were recovered from her vehicle, according to Fox 9 News. Authorities stated that she was in the vehicle with "other relatives" when the car was pulled over.

"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, was quoted as telling FOX 9 News.

Suspect's wife not in custody Jennifer is currently not in custody, but she and her relatives were asked to stop by law enforcement officers from Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, and were questioned. According to Fox 9, it was still unclear why the car was stopped by law officers operating in the area.

