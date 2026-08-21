Who is Jessica Bowie? 35-year-old Albany woman arrested for plotting to bomb the New York State Capitol, kill senators

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday (local time) announced that a 35-year-old Albany woman was arrested and appeared in a federal court on charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, ISIS.

Here's what we know According to authorities, the woman, identified as Jessica Bowie from Albany, New York, was reportedly plotting to bomb the New York State Capitol building because she believed laws were being passed that went against Islamic beliefs. She was caught in a sting operation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is now facing a federal terrorism charge, AP reported.

According to the official release, Bowie was apprehended on 19 August by law enforcement as she gained possession of what she believed to be an explosive device, with the intent of targeting the New York State Capitol and New York State senators.

The accused had been under surveillance for over a month as she communicated with at least one secret informant posing as an ISIS facilitator, according to a criminal complaint. FBI operatives allegedly helped advance her plans by giving her money to purchase materials for a nail bomb. According to the complaint, the agents later provided Bowie with a firearm, ammunition, and a non-functional explosive device on Wednesday, along with instructions for using them.

Who is Jessica Bowie? Bowie reportedly pledged allegiance to IS and is charged with providing material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

According to a document filed by the FBI on Thursday, Bowie is a "frequent social media user" who used the platform to "espouse anti-American messages," BBC reported. Further, the document states that she was banned from several social media platforms for violating their terms of service, adding that she also used social media platforms to laud the 11 September 2001 terror attacks by al-Qaeda.

Also Read | Pakistani man pleads guilty to plotting ISIS-style attack in New York

According to the complaint, Bowie has expressed anti-American messages online. On one account identified as belonging to Bowie, she said, “Praise be to Allah for September 11th” and “When I can migrate, I will poison these infidels.” Further, she recorded and disseminated her “Bayah,” or formal oath of allegiance to ISIS, to others online.

The DOJ noted that, through the course of its investigation and as alleged in the government's complaint, investigators learned that Bowie planned to attack before fleeing to Syria to join others in ISIS-controlled territories. Additionally, she was also seen making several visits to the New York State Capitol grounds and taking several photographs of the building.

What did Bowie reveal during the investigation? In describing the New York State Capitol building as her target, Bowie stated: “I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting. I want them to lose a lot of important documents as well” and “I want it to have an effect on the American system. And destroy some of the taghut.”

During the investigation, Bowie allegedly told agents that she converted to Islam around five years ago and stated that “she went from a little girl waving an American flag after 9/11 to now having stickers of the falling towers”.

New York Governor, Mayor release statements In a statement released on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Today, the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI announced the arrest of an individual who allegedly plotted an attack on the New York State Capitol. I’m grateful to the FBI for leading this investigation and to the New York State Police for their work to apprehend this dangerous individual."

Hochul added, "Earlier this year, amid a rise in political violence and threats against public officials, we took steps to strengthen security at the State Capitol and across state government. While there is no immediate threat at this time, we will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect New Yorkers and keep our communities safe."

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also reacted to Bowie's arrest. In a post on X, Mamdani called the plot "deeply alarming." He said, "The alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack the New York State Capitol and kill elected officials and others is deeply alarming. I am grateful to our federal and state law enforcement authorities for their vigilance and work to keep New Yorkers safe."