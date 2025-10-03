Subscribe

Who is Jihad Al-Shamie? Suspect behind Manchester synagogue attack identified as British citizen of Syrian descent

Jihad Al-Shamie, a British-Syrian citizen with no prior listing in counter-terrorism databases, is now identified as the perpetrator of one of the most shocking antisemitic attacks in recent UK history.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated3 Oct 2025, 02:28 AM IST
A forensic technician works near the body of a man, believed to be the attacker, at the scene, after a report of an incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians and a stabbing attack outside a synagogue, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A forensic technician works near the body of a man, believed to be the attacker, at the scene, after a report of an incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians and a stabbing attack outside a synagogue, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)

British authorities have identified the suspect in the deadly Manchester synagogue attack as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent.

Al-Shamie allegedly carried out a terrorist attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Witnesses reported that he drove a car into pedestrians before exiting and launching a stabbing spree, killing two people and seriously injuring four others. Police said both fatalities were Jewish.

Police response

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Al-Shamie was shot and killed by officers outside the synagogue. Authorities initially delayed confirmation of his death because he was wearing a vest that appeared to be an explosive device. Police later confirmed that he was not carrying a bomb.

Associated arrests

Police have arrested three other individuals on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses. These include two men in their 30s and one woman in her 60s, who are being investigated for possible involvement in the attack.

Public and political response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Al-Shamie as a “vile assailant who attacked Jews because they are Jews” and promised a stronger police presence at synagogues across the country.

 
 
