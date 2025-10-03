Who is Jihad Al-Shamie? Suspect behind Manchester synagogue attack identified as British citizen of Syrian descent

British authorities have identified the suspect in the deadly Manchester synagogue attack as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent.

Al-Shamie allegedly carried out a terrorist attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Witnesses reported that he drove a car into pedestrians before exiting and launching a stabbing spree, killing two people and seriously injuring four others. Police said both fatalities were Jewish.

Police response Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Al-Shamie was shot and killed by officers outside the synagogue. Authorities initially delayed confirmation of his death because he was wearing a vest that appeared to be an explosive device. Police later confirmed that he was not carrying a bomb.

Associated arrests Police have arrested three other individuals on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses. These include two men in their 30s and one woman in her 60s, who are being investigated for possible involvement in the attack.

