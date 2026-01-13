Who is Jinchao Wei and why was he sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison in US?

The US Department of Justice on January 12 announced that Jinchao Wei, a former US Navy sailor, has been sentenced to 200 months (nearly 17 years) in federal prison for espionage after selling sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

Wei, 25, also known as Patrick Wei, was convicted by a federal jury in August 2025 following a five-day trial. He was arrested in August 2023 as he arrived for work aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex at Naval Base San Diego, home to the US Pacific Fleet.

What was Wei accused of doing? According to prosecutors, Wei knowingly sold US national defence information to an intelligence officer working for the People’s Republic of China in exchange for about $12,000.

The information included, as per the US Department of Justice, thousands of documents, operating manuals and export-controlled technical data related to US Navy systems. Authorities said the material involved the ship’s weapons, propulsion and desalination systems, all considered sensitive to US military operations.

Wei held a US security clearance and had access to classified information through his role as a machinist’s mate aboard the USS Essex.

Why is the USS Essex significant? Amphibious assault ships like the USS Essex resemble small aircraft carriers and play a key role in US military strategy. They allow the US to project power, deploy Marines, and maintain a forward presence, serving as a cornerstone of the Navy’s amphibious readiness and expeditionary strike capabilities.

US officials said compromising information related to such vessels directly threatens US military readiness and the safety of service members.

How did the espionage begin? Evidence presented at trial showed that Wei was recruited in February 2022 through social media by a Chinese intelligence officer who initially posed as a naval enthusiast. The relationship later developed into an intelligence operation, with Wei sharing sensitive information over time.

What crimes was Wei convicted of? The jury convicted Wei on six counts, including:

-Conspiracy to commit espionage

-Espionage

-Unlawful export of technical data related to defence articles

-Conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations

-He was found not guilty of one count of naturalisation fraud.

What did US officials say about the sentence? Senior US officials described the case as a serious betrayal of trust.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Wei “betrayed his country and compromised the national security of the United States,” adding that the Justice Department would not tolerate such conduct.

Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg said Wei “made a mockery” of his oath by selling US military secrets “for personal profit,” while FBI officials said the case underscored the threat posed by insider espionage.

US Attorney Adam Gordon said Wei’s actions “struck at the heart of our national security,” justifying the lengthy prison sentence.

