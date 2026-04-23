Who is John Phelan? Goldman Sachs veteran turned Navy Secretary fired by Trump: ‘Take care of it’

The US Pentagon on Wednesday (local time) announced that Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was leaving his position, shortly after it was reported that the 62-year-old had been fired, CNN reported.
Phelan's leaving comes amid tensions with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over his implementation of shipbuilding reform and his close relationship with US President Donald Trump. While the Trump administration has not clearly stated the reason for his leaving, it comes at a time when the US Navy is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports and targeting vessels linked to the Islamic Republic during a shaky ceasefire that was recently extended.
Unlike many others in similar positions, Phelan did not have prior military service or senior defence leadership experience when he was appointed in late 2024.
According to SMU, he is the co-founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, a private investment firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. Before launching Rugger, he co-founded MSD Capital in 1998, a private investment firm for Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies.
He also co-founded MSD Partners, an SEC-registered investment advisor, established to enable a select group of outside investors to invest in strategies developed by MSD. Additionally, he is the chairman emeritus of MSD. Before MSD, he served as a principal for seven years at ESL Partners, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm. Here, Phelan was responsible for the company's Special Situation and Distressed Investments and helped grow the firm from $50 million in assets under management to over $2 billion.
Before ESL, he served as a vice president at the Equity Group and was in charge of acquisitions (Western region) for the Zell-Merrill Lynch Real Estate Opportunity Funds. Phelan began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co., where he worked as a financial analyst in the Investment Banking Division.
According to SMU, he earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and cum laude with distinction from SMU with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. He also holds a general course degree with an emphasis in economics and international relations from the London School of Economics.
Phelan is on the Board of Trustees at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Aspen Art Museum (chairman), and on the Board of Directors at Spirit of America and Third Option Foundation.
CNN, citing sources, reported that tensions had been simmering between Phelan and Hegseth for months. The latter believed that the Navy Secretary was moving too slowly on implementing shipbuilding reforms. Additionally, the Defence Secretary was irked by Phelan's direct communication with Trump, which he viewed as an attempt to bypass him.
A meeting was held between the US President and Hegseth on Wednesday over shipbuilding, where the issues came to a head. The US President reportedly grew frustrated with the slow pace of shipbuilding himself and became convinced he needed to be replaced. Officials told CNN that Trump and Hegseth resolved to install someone who would move more quickly, and Trump told the Defence Secretary to “take care of it”. Hegseth then sent a message to Phelan informing him to either resign or be fired.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell on Wednesday announced Phelan's leaving his post "effective immediately". In a post on X, he wrote, “On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy.”
Phelan’s departure is the first among the military service secretaries nominated under Trump. Hegseth, however, has removed numerous senior military officers across the services since taking the helm at the Pentagon.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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