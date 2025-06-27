Who is Johnny Noviello? Canadian citizen dies in ICE custody, Ottawa seeks details from Trump administration

A Canadian citizen, Johnny Noviello, passed away in US Immigration's custody, and now Ottawa is seeking details about this incident from the Trump administration.

Shrey Banerjee
Published27 Jun 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Immigration-related death in US, Ottawa seeks info
A new incident surrounding ICE could now spell trouble for the Trump administration after a Canadian national died in ICE custody. Canadian consular officials are seeking details about this death from the Trump administration, according to reports.

Who is Johnny Noviello?

Johnny Noviello is a Canadian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the US, who passed away in ICE custody at the age of 49. The incident happened at a Florida detention center this week.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department Monday afternoon, according to ICE officials. The cause of his death is still under probe, as per a CNN report.

