Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? What we know about his alleged role in Palisades fire

Authorities in California have charged 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht with intentionally igniting the Pacific Palisades Fire, the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history, which killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Federal officials allege that Rinderknecht started the fire on New Year’s Day, which initially appeared to be extinguished but continued to smolder underground before reigniting amid high winds, eventually consuming much of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Background and Arrest Rinderknecht was arrested on Tuesday in Florida and is expected to be transferred to California to face federal charges, including malicious destruction by means of fire. Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said the investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles field division of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect reportedly started the fire after finishing a shift as an Uber driver. Investigators allege that videos captured on his cellphone and several 911 calls he made were key pieces of evidence linking him to the fire. During interviews with authorities, Rinderknecht reportedly lied about his location and displayed signs of anxiety, according to a criminal complaint.

Alleged actions during the fire Authorities claim that Rinderknecht initially fled the scene of the fire but returned to the trail to observe the blaze and record video. Investigators also note that he made multiple 911 calls and even asked ChatGPT about whether a cigarette could start a fire, suggesting he may have been trying to create evidence of a more innocent explanation for the fire.

Investigators found a “barbecue-style” lighter in Rinderknecht’s vehicle that appeared to match one he had in his apartment on December 31, further connecting him to the ignition of the fire. Authorities determined that the blaze was intentionally set, excluding alternative causes such as fireworks, lightning, or power lines.

Impact of the fire The Pacific Palisades Fire erupted on January 7 and ultimately scorched more than 23,000 acres (9,308 hectares), destroying approximately 6,000 structures in neighborhoods including Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu. Damage estimates reach roughly $150 billion, making it one of the costliest fires in US history. The fire raged for more than three weeks before firefighters could fully contain it.

A federal review noted that a combination of outdated emergency alert policies and communication failures contributed to delayed evacuation warnings, worsening the disaster’s human and property toll.

Legal consequences Rinderknecht faces serious federal arson charges, which carry mandatory minimum sentences of 5 to 20 years. If the fire resulted in injury or death, he could face life imprisonment or even the federal death penalty. The finding that the fire was intentionally set could allow prosecutors to pursue the harshest penalties under federal law.

The ATF’s National Response Team, which investigates large-scale fires, has handled hundreds of major incidents since the late 1970s, including the 2023 Lahaina fire in Hawaii. The agency will continue to investigate the Pacific Palisades blaze and gather evidence against Rinderknecht as the legal process unfolds.

Jonathan Rinderknecht’s alleged actions have placed him at the center of one of Los Angeles’ deadliest and most destructive fires, with investigators pointing to deliberate arson as the cause of catastrophic destruction in the region.