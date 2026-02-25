Who is Juan Carlos Valencia González? El Mencho's rumoured successor, with up to $5 million reward offered by US

After the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the focus has now centered on Juan Carlos Valencia González aka ‘Pelon’ – the rumoured successor of El Mencho. Juan Carlos Valencia González is now likely to takeover the $20 billion criminal empire.

El Mencho was one of the most wanted men in Mexico and the United States, was killed in a military operation some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Jalisco state capital Guadalajara on Sunday.

Oseguera Cervantes was wounded in the operation to capture him in Tapalpa, Jalisco and he died while being flown to Mexico City, the Defense Department said in a statement. The state is the base of the cartel known for trafficking huge quantities of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States.

Who is Juan Carlos Valencia González? Juan Carlos Valencia González is one of the leaders of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). His mother, Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, is married to Nemesio Ruben Oseguera-Cervantes aka El Mencho – making Juan his stepson.

According to the New York Post, some analysts said that his mother was very much likely to take over the operations, but some also suggested that she might support Juan Carlos as the one to lead the cartel.

Juan Carlos is also known as El Pelon, Tricky Tres and O3. He is half American and half Mexican citizen. He was born in Santa Ana, Orange County. He was born on September 12, 1984.

US offers $5 million reward for info on Juan Carlos The US Department of State offers a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia González.

“A DEA investigation of Valencia Gonzalez revealed he was responsible for the manufacturing, transportation, and distribution of tons of quantities of narcotics, as well as for organizing numerous crimes of violence,” the state department said.

"On July 20, 2020, during a press conference hosted by Mexican President Lopez-Obrador, Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez provided an analysis of social media videos depicting the armed wing of the JCJNG, Grupo Elite. Sandoval described one of the leaders of Grupo Elite as Juan Carlos Gonzalez, alias “El R-3.”

“Valencia Gonzalez was charged in a federal indictment returned on October 8, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The indictment charges Valencia Gonzalez with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for purpose of unlawful importation into the United States, in violation of Title 21, U.S.C, § 959(a), 960, and 963 and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction, in violation of Title 18, U.S.C. §924.”

(With agency inputs)