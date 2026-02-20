Who is Karan Gupta? Indian-origin man found guilty of $1.2 million-fraud in US

Indian-origin Karan Gupta, senior director of data analytics at Optum Inc. in Minnesota, US, was convicted of stealing over $1 million from the company. He was found guilty after a six-day trial on multiple counts, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

These include fraud and money-laundering conspiracy for hiring an unqualified friend for a position where the friend did no work and paid half his unearned salary in kickbacks to Gupta, whose fraud totalled more than $1.2 million.

Who is Karan Gupta? Karan Gupta, 47, was a Senior Director at Optum, a subsidiary of United Health Group, the United States Attorney's Office said in a statement on February 18.

The statement claimed that, according to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Gupta was a senior director of data analytics at Optum, Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group headquartered in Minnesota.

At Optum, Gupta earned an annual salary of more than $260,000 at the height of his career, the statement added.

What is Karan Gupta convicted of? United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced on February 18 that Karan Gupta was found guilty of “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, ten counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.”

Explaining the charges against Gupta, the US Attorney's statement claimed that in 2015, Gupta recruited and approved the hiring of a “lifelong friend” to work at Optum in a managerial data engineering position for which the “friend was unqualified.”

As per the statement, Gupta gave the friend a false resume, which the friend used to secure the position. “Gupta became his friend’s supervisor,” the Attorney said.

“Then, for almost four years, the friend did no work at all for Optum, all while collecting a salary that began above $100,000 and increased with raises and bonuses each year,” the statement added.

“The friend met no one else at Optum, sent almost no emails, and regularly did not log into his Optum computer for weeks on end,” it added.

It was alleged that at Gupta’s demand, his friend paid Gupta more than half of his unearned Optum salary in kickbacks. “Gupta and the friend also agreed on a plan to conceal the kickback payments,” it added.

“Initially, the friend, who lived in New Jersey, would withdraw the kickback payments from his bank account in cash, using the fraud proceeds, then deposit the cash in a New Jersey branch for Gupta’s bank, so that Gupta could access the funds in California,” the statement read.

“Later, the friend opened a new checking account, designated that checking account to receive the Optum direct deposits, and sent Gupta the debit card, which Gupta then used to withdraw the fraud proceeds in cash from ATMs in California,” the letter added.

The fraud scheme was reportedly discovered after Gupta was terminated in November 2019 for a separate fraud by Gupta that Optum discovered.

Optum investigated and referred the case to federal law enforcement.

“Gupta’s frauds against Optum totaled more than $1.2 million,” it said.

‘Gupta abused his position’ US Attorney Rosen said, “Those who manufacture fraudulent schemes to appropriate money from legitimate businesses must be held accountable for their criminal conduct."

“Kickback schemes and no-show jobs undermine legitimate businesses, and the perpetrators must suffer the consequences of their actions,” Rosen added.

“Mr Gupta abused his position of trust as the Senior Director of a subsidiary of the largest healthcare provider in the United States to defraud his company by hiring a ghost employee for a fictitious position, so that he could collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks over many years,” said Rick Evanchec, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.