Who is Karen Attiah? Washington Post columnist fired over social media posts after Charlie Kirk's shooting

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah said on Monday (September 15) that she was fired last week over what the newspaper deemed “unacceptable” social media posts in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. She added that she was the last full-time Black opinion writer on staff.

“As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction,” Attiah wrote on Substack. “Now, I am the one being silenced — for doing my job.”

Expressing concern over political violence Attiah explained that her posts, written after Kirk’s death, reflected “sadness and fear for America” while condemning the country’s tolerance of political violence.

“My most widely shared thread was not even about activist Charlie Kirk, who was horribly murdered, but about the political assassinations of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, her husband and her dog,” she said. “I pointed to the familiar pattern of America shrugging off gun deaths, and giving compassion for white men who commit and espouse political violence.”

She emphasized that her commentary was “descriptive, and supported by data,” and that she had only referenced Kirk once, quoting him saying prominent Black women like Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee “did not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously.”

Accusations and rejection of claims Attiah said The Washington Post accused her of “gross misconduct” and claimed her posts endangered colleagues’ safety — charges she rejected.

“They rushed to fire me without even a conversation. This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold,” she wrote.

Reflections on the suspect and media coverage Attiah noted that Tyler Robinson, 22, has since been accused of killing Kirk, a white male, reinforcing her earlier commentary about society’s response to violence by white men.

“My words on absolution for white male violence have proven prescient,” she wrote. “The media is now painting Robinson as a good, all-American suburban kid, and the cycle I mentioned has once again come to pass.”

A broader pattern of silencing Black voices Attiah framed her firing as part of a systemic issue.

“Washington D.C. no longer has a paper that reflects the people it serves,” she wrote. “What happened to me is part of a broader purge of Black voices from academia, business, government, and media — a historical pattern as dangerous as it is shameful — and tragic.”

Legacy and past work She highlighted her accomplishments, including founding the Post’s Global Opinions section and hiring journalists who faced censorship abroad.

“I hired Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2017, and worked with him closely until he was murdered by the Saudi regime in Istanbul — simply for expressing himself,” Attiah said. “I put my safety on the line for years to push publicly for justice and accountability in his murder.”

Context in media firing wave Attiah’s termination comes shortly after MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for calling Kirk a “divisive” figure who spread “hate speech.”

Her firing reflects a broader trend in which employees have faced consequences for posts critical of Kirk or perceived as celebrating his death.

Background and personal profile Born in Northeastern Texas to Nigerian-Ghanaian parents, Karen Attiah studied Communication at Northwestern University and earned a master’s in International Affairs from Columbia University. She has worked as a World Bank media consultant, freelance reporter, and adjunct professor at Columbia. Attiah is a martial artist and Muay Thai competitor, winning a silver medal at the 2021 US Muay Thai Open.

Career Karen Attiah is an American writer, commentator, and editor known for her work on race, gender, culture, human rights, and international affairs.

Achievements Attiah gained international recognition for her coverage of the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, winning the 2019 George Polk Award and being named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists. She is also the founder of the Resistance Summer School, hosts The Karen Attiah Podcast, and has written influential work on AI bias and diversity. In September 2025, she was fired from the Post over social media posts following Charlie Kirk’s death.

Her career highlights include founding the Post’s Global Opinions section, advocating for press freedom following Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, and receiving multiple awards for journalistic excellence.

She joined The Washington Post in 2014, became founding editor of its Global Opinions section in 2016, and was promoted to columnist in 2021.