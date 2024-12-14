Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of a UnitedHealthcare CEO, has retained former Manhattan prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo to lead his legal defense amid murder charges in New York.

The suspect is now facing federal murder charges in connection with the crime.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania earlier this week following a five-day manhunt. His arrest came in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4.

The murder of Thompson has sent shockwaves through New York, and authorities continue to gather evidence as the case progresses.

Veteran trial attorney Thomas Dickey has been representing the shooting suspect in Pennsylvania since taking on the case.

Mangione remains in Pennsylvania jail following his arrest after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) west of New York City. His attorney, Thomas Dickey, has stated that Mangione plans to plead not guilty and has yet to review evidence that definitively connects his client to the crime.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo with experience prosecuting high-profile cases, will represent Mangione as he faces the unfolding investigation and legal proceedings, according to CNN report.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo: A legal powerhouse with decades of criminal justice expertise Karen Friedman Agnifilo is a distinguished attorney with an impressive three-decade career in criminal justice, litigation, and trial law. Her extensive experience spans criminal defense, civil litigation, internal investigations, and high-profile government roles, solidifying her as one of New York’s most seasoned and respected legal professionals.

Here is Karen Friedman Agnifilo's profile based on her LinkedIn account. A diverse legal practice Agnifilo’s legal practice centers on criminal defense in both state and federal courts, utilizing her extensive background in prosecuting serious violent crimes, including complex homicide cases. Her expertise spans the entire legal process—investigation, arrest, trial, and appeal—giving her a unique and comprehensive perspective on criminal law.

In addition to her criminal defense work, Agnifilo represents plaintiffs in civil and employment disputes and assists individuals with Title IX matters. She has carved out a specialty in conducting internal investigations related to misconduct, discrimination, and sexual assault, leveraging her investigative experience and proven judgment.

A distinguished public service career Before transitioning into private practice, Karen Friedman Agnifilo served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office from 2014 through 2021. In her role as the number two official in the office, she managed a team of 1,500 employees and oversaw a $120 million budget. She also stepped in as Acting District Attorney when the DA was absent, underscoring her leadership and ability to oversee high-pressure, complex legal proceedings.

Also Read | Who was Brian Thompson? The UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in a targeted attack

During her tenure, Agnifilo supervised numerous high-profile cases and played a pivotal role in establishing innovative units within the office, such as the Human Trafficking Unit, Hate Crimes Unit, Antiquities Trafficking Unit, Terrorist Unit, and the Cyber Crime Bureau. She was also integral to the development of Manhattan’s first Mental Health Court, reflecting her forward-thinking approach to addressing systemic issues within the legal system.

Education & foundation

Agnifilo is a proud graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Georgetown University Law Center, institutions that provided the foundation for her distinguished legal career.