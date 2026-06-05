Who is Karen Read? Massachusetts woman acquitted in cop boyfriend's death now sues police of wrongful prosecution

Karen Read is a Massachusetts woman who became a central figure in a widely followed criminal case involving the death of her Boston Police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. After years of legal proceedings, two trials, and intense public scrutiny, she was acquitted of the most serious charges—and has now returned to court as a plaintiff, filing a lawsuit against law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

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The case that put her in the spotlight The case began in January 2022, when John O’Keefe was found dead outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, during a snowstorm. Authorities alleged that Read struck him with her SUV after a night of drinking and left him outside, where he later died.

Read consistently denied the allegations. Her defense argued that she did not hit O’Keefe and suggested instead that he may have been injured inside the house where the gathering took place, before ending up outside.

The incident quickly evolved into one of the most contentious criminal cases in Massachusetts in recent years.

Trials, verdict Karen Read faced serious criminal charges, including:

-Second-degree murder

-Manslaughter

-Leaving the scene of a fatal accident

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-Operating under the influence

Her first trial ended in a hung jury. In her second trial, she was acquitted of murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene, but was convicted of operating under the influence. She was sentenced to probation, the standard penalty for a first-time offense.

Her legal team argued throughout that the investigation was flawed and influenced by bias and misconduct.

Controversy around the investigation The investigation into O’Keefe’s death became a focal point of dispute. A key figure was former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator, who later came under scrutiny after text messages surfaced in which he referred to Read in derogatory terms and made offensive remarks.

He was ultimately fired following a disciplinary review.

Another officer involved, former Canton Police Sergeant Sean Goode, was also placed under investigation for alleged misconduct and later resigned.

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These developments fueled claims by Read’s defense team that the investigation was compromised by bias and poor oversight.

The civil lawsuit Following her acquittal on the most serious charges, Karen Read has now filed a civil lawsuit in Bristol County Superior Court against:

-Massachusetts State Police

-Town of Canton

In her complaint, Read alleges:

-Investigative misconduct and negligence

-Bias, misogyny, and systemic failures

-Improper supervision, hiring, and training of officers

-Violation of her rights leading to wrongful prosecution

The lawsuit also cites communications attributed to investigators, including offensive and discriminatory messages, which her legal team argues demonstrate deep-rooted bias that undermined the investigation.

She is seeking damages for:

-Legal expenses

-Lost income

-Emotional distress

-Reputational harm

The Karen Read case has drawn widespread attention not only because of the criminal charges and verdicts, but also because of the serious allegations it has raised about law enforcement conduct.

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It has sparked debate over:

-Police accountability and internal oversight

-Investigative bias and fairness in high-profile cases

-Public trust in criminal justice institutions

With the civil lawsuit now underway, Karen Read remains at the center of a legal and public controversy that continues to evolve beyond the original criminal trial.

Also Read | Key takeaways from the acquittal of Karen Read in her cop boyfriend's death