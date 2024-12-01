Donald Trump has appointed Kash Patel as FBI head, a move expected to overhaul the agency and initiate a contentious Senate confirmation battle. A Trump loyalist, Patel aims to reshape the FBI's mission and has previously criticized government officials and journalists.

US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kash Patel to head the FBI this week — a move that is likely to upend the country's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived "conspirators". The decision is also like to spark an explosive confirmation battle in the Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority.

The Indian-origin American is considered the ‘ultimate Trump loyalist’ and previously played a key role in helping Republicans discredit the Russia election interference probe. The former Republican House staffer had also worked in various high-ranking staff roles within the defense and intelligence communities for the previous Trump administration.

Patel has previously embraced rhetoric about a "deep state" and called for a "comprehensive housecleaning" of government workers who are disloyal to Trump. He has also referred to journalists as traitors and vowed to and prosecute some reporters.

The appointment can only be finalised with Senate confirmation — somewhat simplified after Republicans won a majority on Tuesday. Patel is likely to be appointed as a member of the National Security Council if he fails to secure the Senate vote.