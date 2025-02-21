Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Republican-dominated US Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel, Indian-origin American and ‘ultimate Trump loyalist’, as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Kash Patel, 44, secured confirmation as FBI director with a 51-49 vote, despitea strong opposition from Democrats. The vote largely followed party lines, except for Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who opposed his appointment to lead the 38,000-member Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Patel also drew flak from Democrats for his promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and his vow to root out members of a supposed "deep state" plotting to oppose the Republican president. Earlier, he has also referred to journalists as traitors and vowed to and prosecute some reporters.
Patel previously played a key role in helping Republicans discredit the Russia election interference probe. The former Republican House staffer had also worked in various high-ranking staff roles within the defense and intelligence communities for the previous Trump administration.
(With inputs from ageicies)
