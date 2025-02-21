The Republican-dominated US Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel, Indian-origin American and ‘ultimate Trump loyalist’, as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kash Patel, 44, secured confirmation as FBI director with a 51-49 vote, despitea strong opposition from Democrats. The vote largely followed party lines, except for Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who opposed his appointment to lead the 38,000-member Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Patel also drew flak from Democrats for his promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and his vow to root out members of a supposed "deep state" plotting to oppose the Republican president. Earlier, he has also referred to journalists as traitors and vowed to and prosecute some reporters.

Patel previously played a key role in helping Republicans discredit the Russia election interference probe. The former Republican House staffer had also worked in various high-ranking staff roles within the defense and intelligence communities for the previous Trump administration.

Here are 10 things to know about Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel: Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents who had previously immigrated to the US from another country.

He began his career as a public defender and handled a wide range of complex cases, including murder, narco-trafficking, and intricate financial crimes.

He also worked as a terrorism prosecutor with the Department of Justice and led investigations spanning multiple theaters of conflict. As per his US Department of Defense profile, Patel oversaw the successful prosecution of criminals aligned with Al-Qa’ida, ISIS and other terror groups.

