Who is Kathryn Nester, the attorney appointed to defend Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk murder case?

Kathryn Nester, a veteran defense attorney with over 30 years of experience in federal and state courtrooms, has been appointed to represent Tyler Robinson, charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University earlier this month.

Nester previously led federal public defender offices in Salt Lake City and San Diego for more than a decade and has handled prior capital murder and complex fraud cases.

Appointment by Utah County Commission Nester was selected under a contract with the Utah County Commission, which appoints attorneys for defendants who cannot afford private counsel. “This action fulfills the Commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime—who cannot afford legal representation—are provided with a qualified defense,” Utah County officials said.

Background Her law firm, Nester-Lewis, previously represented Kouri Richins, a Utah mother accused of murdering her husband with fentanyl, a case that drew national attention. Richins has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Charges against Tyler Robinson Robinson faces multiple serious charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty.

Incident details The shooting occurred on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Robinson remains held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.

