Who is Katie Couric? Former host returns to NBC's Today after 25 years to launch new life-saving health project

Katie Couric, one of American television’s most recognisable broadcasters, is set to return to NBC’s Today show this week to announce a new health initiative.

Who is Katie Couric? Katie Couric is a veteran journalist and presenter, who co-hosted Today from 1991 to 2006, will reveal her latest project aimed at raising awareness and saving lives, her former colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin confirmed on air.

Also Read | Who was John Stapleton? Renowned English journalist dies at 79

“It’s been 25 years since she made history on the Today show when she got that colonoscopy live on the air,” Guthrie said. Melvin added that Couric’s on-air procedure in 2000 significantly boosted public uptake of screenings across the United States and established her as a leading advocate for colon cancer research.

Why was Katie such a leading advocate for colon cancer research? Couric’s commitment to the cause is deeply personal. Her first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colorectal cancer in 1998, and she has since become one of the most prominent campaigners for early detection.

Melvin, who lost his brother Lawrence Meadows to the same disease in 2020, praised Couric’s forthcoming project and said he had already given his endorsement to her new public service announcement.

Know more about Katie's career Couric’s career after Today has spanned multiple platforms. She became the first solo female anchor of the CBS Evening News in 2006, later hosted her own talk show, Katie, and in 2017 launched Katie Couric Media, a production company focused on documentary and digital content.

Beyond her professional achievements, Couric often shares personal reflections with her audience. Earlier this year, she marked what would have been her 36th wedding anniversary with Monahan by posting a tribute on Instagram, describing the day as both one of sorrow and gratitude.

The couple shared two daughters, Ellie, 34, and Caroline, 29.