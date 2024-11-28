Who is Keith Kellogg? General who seeks to cut arms supply to Ukraine and offer relief to Russia is Donald Trump’s envoy

Donald Trump nominated retired General Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, choosing a longtime adviser who’s supported the president-elect’s aims to end the war swiftly, including by potentially cutting off military aid to Kyiv.

Published28 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Donald Trump has named retired General Keith Kellogg his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, signaling a shift in U.S. policy toward the conflict. The appointment highlights Trump’s push for a quick resolution to the war, potentially by reducing U.S. military support to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, who has long questioned continued aid to Kyiv, reiterated his goal of ending the war swiftly. “Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Keith was with me right from the beginning," the post said. 

Who Is Keith Kellogg?

Kellogg, 80, previously served as Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser and held roles in Trump’s first administration. Known for his loyalty, he has backed strategies that blend diplomacy with pressure. In writings with the America First Policy Institute, Kellogg proposed encouraging Ukraine to negotiate by threatening to cut off arms supplies, while maintaining support if talks progress.

He envisions a deal that could freeze current battle lines and delay Ukraine’s NATO membership, emphasizing diplomacy over prolonged conflict. A recent essay he co-wrote suggested offering Russia “limited sanctions relief” to broker peace," according to the Bloomberg  report.

Criticism of Biden’s Approach

Kellogg has been critical of President Joe Biden’s handling of the war. He blames Biden’s “chaotic foreign policy” for escalating the conflict. Biden’s recent moves, including forgiving $5 billion in Ukrainian debt and supplying long-range missiles, have drawn both praise and criticism from Kellogg.

“He’s actually given President Trump more leverage,” Kellogg said on Fox News, though he faulted Biden for delaying the missile shipments.

Diplomatic Strategy vs. Military Support

Kellogg’s appointment reflects a broader debate over U.S. involvement in Ukraine. While Biden has increased aid, Trump and Kellogg advocate for a more strategic approach, emphasizing diplomacy. Their plan calls for “bold diplomacy” and warns against sending arms to a “stalemate," as quoted by Bloomberg.

Samuel Charap, a former State Department advisor, described Kellogg’s ideas as diplomatic rather than a concession to Russia. “It is not by any means a plan to kowtow,” Charap noted.

A Veteran and Business Leader

Kellogg’s military career began in Vietnam, where he earned honours for valour. After retiring in 2003, he transitioned to leadership roles at Oracle and CACI International.

In a recent post on X, Kellogg expressed enthusiasm for his new role. “It was the privilege of my life working for President Trump, and I look forward to securing peace through strength,” he wrote.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM IST
