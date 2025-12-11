Who is Kelli Moore? All about Sherrone Moore’s wife after Michigan coach’s arrest

Kelli Moore, the wife of former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, has suddenly come into the spotlight after her husband's arrest and his dismissal from the University of Michigan.

On Wednesday, 10 December, Sherrone Moore was fired after the university said it had found credible evidence that he had “an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member,” as per its official statement.

Later the same day, police detained him in Saline as part of an ongoing assault investigation. Officers had earlier responded to the addresses of both Moore and the staff member involved. No charges have been filed yet, and police have not released more information.

While Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail, attention has turned to his wife, Kelli Moore, who has largely kept a private life until now.

Who Is Kelli Moore? While Sherrone Moore has been a public figure for years, his wife, Kelli Moore, has maintained a very private life. The couple has been married since 2015, but Kelli rarely appears in the media except when cheering for her husband at Michigan games.

Her X bio describes her as a “Jesus follower, Coach Moore’s wife, mom, and LGBT ally.” Both she and Sherrone keep their social accounts private, and very little is known about their day-to-day lives.

A supportive presence on game days Although she avoids the spotlight, Kelli has been seen on the field and in the stands at Michigan Stadium, often holding their daughters and supporting Moore after big wins. Photos show her standing beside him during emotional moments, including the Wolverines’ victories during the 2023 season.

Do they have children? Sherrone and Kelli Moore share two daughters. Their first daughter, Shiloh, was born in 2019. The couple welcomed their second baby, Solei, born in 2022. The family appeared close and often celebrated Michigan’s success together during Moore’s time as a coach.

Sherrone Moore’s coaching rise and sudden fall Sherrone Moore joined Michigan in 2018 as the tight ends coach and later became the offensive line coach. Under his guidance, Michigan won the Joe Moore Award for Best Offensive Line in 2021 and 2022.

He became interim head coach during Jim Harbaugh’s suspension and was promoted after Harbaugh left for the NFL. His firing shocked the Michigan football community, as he had just hired new staff and discussed future plans days earlier.

Associate head coach Biff Poggi will take over for the Citrus Bowl against Texas as the investigation into the incident continues.

