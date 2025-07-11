Who is Ken Paxton? Texas' scandal-plagued Attorney General faces political reckoning

Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas faces a major political crisis amid his divorce issue with Angela Paxton. Angela has cited “adultery” as the grounds for the divorce filing, which could affect the Senate race in the coming days, as per reports.

Advertisement

Who is Ken Paxton?

Ken Paxton rose from Texas state legislator to attorney general in 2014, building a reputation as a hardline conservative firebrand. He gained national prominence through dozens of lawsuits against Obama/Biden policies on immigration, healthcare, and LGBTQ rights, while championing abortion restrictions and election integrity laws.



Despite a 2015 indictment for felony securities fraud (resolved via 2024 plea deal), he won reelection twice amid ongoing investigations, leveraging his alliance with Donald Trump and anti-establishment messaging.



Impeachment and affair allegations:

In 2023, Paxton became the first Texas official impeached in 45 years over corruption charges. Prosecutors alleged he accepted bribes—including a job for his alleged mistress, Laura Olson—from donor Nate Paul in exchange for legal favors. During the trial, witnesses revealed:

Advertisement

Paxton initially called Olson his "realtor" before admitting the affair

Olson was hired by Paul shortly after their relationship began in 2018

Angela Paxton learned of the affair in 2019, prompting a temporary breakup Though acquitted by the GOP-led Senate, the scandal resurfaced in Angela’s July 2025 divorce filing, citing adultery.

Senate bid now in peril Paxton’s primary challenge against John Cornyn hinges on Trump’s endorsement, now jeopardized by the divorce fallout.

The NRSC (backing Cornyn) blasted Paxton’s "repulsive and disgusting" treatment of his family

Cornyn subtly referenced Paxton’s "character" flaws while calling the divorce "private" Meanwhile, polls show evangelicals, with 24% of TX GOP voters cooling to Paxton post-filing.

With US President Trump still silent amid the ongoing chaos in Texas, Paxton’s trademark resilience faces its toughest test amid this latest political fallout.