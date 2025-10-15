Who is Keon King? Suspect arrested in disappearance of Philadelphia woman Kada Scott

Philadelphia police announced on Wednesday (October 15) that 21-year-old Keon King of Southwest Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Kada Scott, who has been missing since early October.

“Our evidence is pretty clear that she was in communication with an individual, that individual appears to meet her very shortly after she leaves her place of work, and very shortly after that, she disappears off of the footprint,” Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a press conference, 6ABC Action News reported.

Officials said King and Scott knew each other, though the duration of their acquaintance is unclear. Investigators believe they came into contact the day Scott went missing.

Vehicle linked to case Authorities are seeking a 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag MSX0797, which may be linked to Scott’s disappearance. The car has heavy front-end damage on the left bumper and has been spotted in multiple areas across the city.

“We believe she may have been in that vehicle,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said, the news report stated.

“Every person listening to this, whether you're in North Philly, South Philly, or Southwest, Northwest -- please open your eyes and see if you locate this car or if you have seen this car, please contact us and give us that information,” Deputy Commissioner John Stanford urged, the news outlet stated.

Officials added that the vehicle might no longer have the listed license plate.

Search efforts underway Scott was last seen leaving her workplace, a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill, on October 4. Her car remained at the facility, and her phone is inactive.

Authorities, with assistance from the FBI, conducted searches at a home on the 5500 block of Belmar Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia and at the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown, but no evidence has been found.

“We are treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive,” Vanore said.

“The number one priority is locating Ms. Scott,” Stanford added.