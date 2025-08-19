Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha — and why could she face decades in prison over Matthew Perry’s death?

Jasveen Sangha, 42, a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen", has agreed to plead guilty to selling the fatal dose that led to Friends star Matthew Perry's death in October, 2023.

Sangha, the last of five defendants charged in the overdose death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, sidestepping a trial that was set for September.

In a signed court statement, Sangha agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including distributing the ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

“She's taking responsibility for her actions," her attorney, Mark Geragos, commented.

His post-mortem examination determined that ketamine, commonly used as a surgical anesthetic, was the primary cause of the actor’s death.

Matthew Perry overdose case: Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha? Jasveen Sangha, “Ketamine Queen", is a dual US-UK citizen who operated a lavish drug-distribution “stash house” in North Hollywood, reportedly supplying ketamine (and other substances) to high-end and celebrity clients, including Matthew Perry.

What are the charges against Jasveen Sangha in Mathhew Perry overdose case? Sangha has admitted to charges including running a property used for drug activities, three counts of illegal ketamine distribution, and one count of distributing ketamine that led to his demise.

According to Justice Department's statement, she is likely to formally enter her plea in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Doctor accused of fueling Matthew Perry’s Ketamine use to plead guilty

Ketamine, a fast-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects, is occasionally prescribed for conditions like depression and anxiety but is also widely misused as a recreational drug.

Also Read | Matthew Perry death: Doctor who supplied ketamine to actor to plead guilty

As detailed in the Justice Department’s summary of her plea deal, Jasveen Sangha provided 51 vials of ketamine from her stash house to Erik Fleming, a 55-year-old intermediary. Fleming then sold the drugs to actor Matthew Perry through his personal assistant, 60-year-old Kenneth Iwamasa.

Prosecutors stated that Iwamasa administered at least three injections of the ketamine, originating from Sangha’s supply, which ultimately led to Perry’s death. He later discovered Perry unresponsive in the hot tub.

She operated out of her North Hollywood home to store, prepare, and distribute various illegal drugs, comprising ketamine and methamphetamine, since at least June 2019.

Sangha also admitted, as part of her plea, to selling ketamine to another person in August 2019 who died just hours later from an overdose.