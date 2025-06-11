Who is Khaby Lame? Most viral TikTok star leaves US — A look at the influencer's popular and controversial videos

Popular TikTok and social media influencer Khaby Lame had to depart the United States after being detained for allegedly overstaying his visa. The Senegalese Italian influencer is known for his humorous content, some of which has even created major controversy issues.

As soon as the news of Lame's departure broke out, social media went into a frenzy, with his followers expressing their shock as well as support towards the social media star.

Who is Khaby Lame? Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-Italian content creator. He was born in Senegal on March 9, 2000. His family moved to Italy when he was just one year old. He became TikTok's most-followed creator globally. He has over 162 million followers there. His rise started during the Covid-19 pandemic. He lost his factory job in Italy and began making TikTok videos.

Khaby is famous for his silent comedy skits. He reacts to overly complicated life hacks. His videos show simpler solutions with deadpan expressions. His humor uses exaggerated gestures instead of words. This style crosses language barriers easily. Khaby gained Italian citizenship in 2022. Before that, he held only Senegalese citizenship. Beyond TikTok, he partners with brands like Hugo Boss and is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Recently, the TikTok sensation was also seen attending the Met Gala 2025 in New York.

What are some of Lame's most popular videos? Khaby Lame's most-viewed TikTok videos perfectly showcase his signature silent comedy style. His number one video, with 353 million views, mocks an overcomplicated car wing mirror hack—he simply adjusts the mirror normally, followed by his iconic "hands-out" shrug.

The second most popular (304.8 million views) parodies someone cutting their hair after getting it stuck in a car window; Khaby dons a wig to demonstrate opening the door instead.

His third-ranked clip (298.8 million views) features him reacting to someone struggling with a door mechanism, again solving it effortlessly.

The toilet paper hack video ranks fourth (279.2 million views), where he debunks a convoluted method for tearing paper with 29.8 million likes. Rounding out the top five is his 277.6 million-view car door escape skit, where he "rescues" a shirt trapped in a door by just opening it.

