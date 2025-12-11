Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? The migrant wrongfully deported, re-detained — now ordered freed by a federal judge

A federal judge in Maryland on Thursday (December 11) ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, ruling that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had no lawful authority to continue holding him.

US District Judge Paula Xinis said Abrego Garcia must be freed “immediately,” noting that he had been “re-detained, again without lawful authority” after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador earlier this year.

A wrongful deportation Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who has lived in Maryland for years, first entered the US illegally as a teenager. He has an American wife and child.

Advertisement

In 2019, an immigration judge ruled he could not be deported to El Salvador because a gang had threatened his family. He received a work permit and was placed under supervision.

Despite that ruling, he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador on March 15, 2025, and imprisoned there in harsh conditions. His case quickly became a focal point in the debate over President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Supreme Court intervention On April 10, 2025, the US Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to take steps to bring him back. He was returned to the US in June.

ICE attempts a second deportation Since returning, ICE has attempted to deport him again — not to El Salvador, where a court has ruled he cannot be sent, but to a series of African nations, including Liberia.

Advertisement

A Maryland judge blocked those plans in July, and Abrego Garcia has remained in ICE custody since then.

His lawyers argue the government is trying to punish him for exposing its earlier mistakes. They say the pursuit of deportation to unrelated third countries is “retaliatory” and violates due process.

Government’s position In an earlier filing, the Justice Department said Liberia has assured US officials that Abrego Garcia would not face persecution or torture there.

They also claim an immigration officer reviewed and rejected his fear-of-deportation claims regarding Liberia.

But Abrego Garcia’s attorneys say he has already designated Costa Rica as the country he is willing to be removed to — and that the government is ignoring that designation.

Advertisement

Three ongoing legal battles Abrego Garcia’s situation is legally complex, involving three separate cases:

1. Civil case in Maryland

He is challenging DHS and ICE’s attempts to deport him again and argues the government is acting vindictively.

2. Criminal case in Tennessee

He faces human smuggling charges from a 2022 traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty and filed a motion to dismiss, alleging “selective or vindictive prosecution.”

A judge has already found there is some evidence the prosecution “may be vindictive” and has ordered an evidentiary hearing for December 8.

3. Immigration court proceedings

He is petitioning to reopen his immigration case to seek asylum in the US.

Timeline of key events Around 2011: Enters the US as a teenager fleeing El Salvador

Advertisement

Mar 28, 2019: Arrested in Maryland; transferred to ICE

Oct 10, 2019: Judge rules he cannot be deported to El Salvador

Mar 15, 2025: Wrongfully deported to El Salvador

Apr 10, 2025: Supreme Court orders US to bring him back

Jun 6, 2025: Returned to US; charged with human smuggling

Jul 23, 2025–present: ICE pursues deportation to African nations; blocked by court

Aug 25, 2025: Files to reopen immigration case for asylum