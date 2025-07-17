Who is Kristin Cabot? Astronomer's Chief HR caught 'cheating' with CEO Andy Byron on Coldplay’s camera

During Coldplay’s concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium, the band’s playful "kiss cam" spotlighted a cringeworthy moment.

The camera landed on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, wrapped in a cozy embrace. As 60,000 fans watched, Byron, who is married, instantly ducked behind barriers. Cabot buried her face in her hands, looking panicked.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked: "Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!" The crowd roared with laughter, and videos of the awkward scene quickly spread online, racking up millions of views overnight.

Who is Kristin Cabot? Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, a tech company worth $1.3 billion. She joined the firm just nine months ago, leading its human resources team. On her LinkedIn, she claims to build “trust with employees of all levels”, a statement now mocked online.

Before Astronomer, she worked at companies like Neo4j and Proofpoint. Though her LinkedIn photo shows a wedding ring, her current marriage status isn’t clear. As HR chief, Cabot’s job includes enforcing workplace ethics, making the viral moment even more shocking.



The Astronomer's site has an elaborate introduction of her which reads, "Cabot has a proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth. She comes recently from Neo4j, where she served as Chief People Officer for nearly four years and saw the company grow from 225 to 900 employees. Prior to Neo4j, Cabot led ObserveIT through 50 percent year-over-year growth, multiplying the global employee base by 4x, while receiving multiple “Best Places to Work” awards and managing an acquisition by Proofpoint."

Internet outrage spreads Social media exploded with reactions. Many users slammed the pair for risking public exposure, asking, "Why go to a packed concert if you’re hiding a secret?"

Others expressed sympathy for Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron. The couple lives in New York with their two children. One viral tweet read: "Sorry for the wife but glad they’re being exposed." Another user joked, "What’s worse, your spouse cheating or liking Coldplay?" Cabot’s LinkedIn flooded with comments about the irony of her "trust-building" role.

Fallout for company? The scandal puts Astronomer in a tough spot. As CEO and HR chief, Byron and Cabot shape company culture, yet their behavior sparked rumors of a workplace affair.

Astronomer hasn’t addressed if they’ll investigate or take action. The company, known for data software tools, now faces awkward questions about leadership ethics. Cabot hasn’t been seen since the concert, and Byron’s social media remains silent .