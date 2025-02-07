Who is Kshama Sawant? Seattle Consulate denies visa to Indian-American politician over Modi govt’s ‘reject list’

Kshama Sawant is an Indian American politician who was denied a visa for being on the ‘reject list’ of the Indian government, she claimed.

In a post on X, Sawant said that the consulate is refusing to grant her visa.

"My husband & I are in Seattle Indian consulate.

They granted him emergency visa for my mother being very sick. But rejected mine, literally saying my name is on a "reject list." And refusing to give explanation why. We're refusing to leave. They're threatening to call the police on us," she wrote.

Sawant said that she requested a visa to visit India to meet her sick mother.

"India's Modi government has rejected my visa THREE TIMES to visit my 82-year-old mother who is very sick.

Seattle's Indian Consulate gave my husband visa again. They say my name is on a "reject list." They refuse to tell us why.

Now they've threatened to call the police on us," the post read.

Sawant and a few others waited in the Indian Consulate in Seattle, asking for an explanation to reject her visa three times.

In another post, she wrote, "Workers Strike Back members & I are still at Seattle Indian Consulate, doing peaceful civil disobedience, demanding explanation why my visa was rejected 3 times.

If people & media can come to support us, please come now: 3101, Western Avenue, Suite 700."

What did Kshama Sawant claim? She also claimed the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected her visa as her office passed a resolution against CAA NRC citizenship law.

"A Consular officer said I'm being denied a visa coz I'm on Modi govt's "reject list."

It's clear why.

My socialist City Council office passed a resolution condemning Modi's anti-Muslim anti-poor CAA-NRC citizenship law. We also won a historic ban on caste discrimination," Sawant stated.

What did the Indian Consulate in Seattle say? Following this incident, the Indian Consulate in Seattle said it was compelled to call local authorities after some individuals entered the premises and engaged in “aggressive” and “threatening” behaviour.

“Today, the Consulate was forced to deal with a law and order situation arising from the unauthorized entry by certain individuals into the Consulate premises after office hours," the Indian Consulate in Seattle wrote on X.

“Despite repeated requests, these individuals refused to leave the Consulate premises and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff," they said.