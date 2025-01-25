Who is Kush Desai? United States President Donald Trump appointed Indian-American former journalist Kush Desai as his Deputy Press Secretary, the news agency PTI reported, citing the White House on Saturday, January 25.

Kush Desai was appointed on Friday. The White House's Office of Communication will be under Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich.

Kush Desai's appointment comes after Donald Trump announced the appointment of Assistant to the President and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, as per the PTI report.

Who is Kush Desai? Kush Desai is a former journalist who has a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree from Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, United States, an Ivy League university, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Desai was also awarded the prestigious James O. Freedman Presidential Research Scholarship, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Kush Desai worked as a Reporter for 10 months between July 2017 and March 2018 for a local news portal called “The Daily Caller” in Washington, D.C.

Before his appointment as Deputy Press Secretary, Desai was the Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director at the Republican National Committee since July 2024.

Before the Republican National Committee, Kush Desai held the position of Deputy Communications Director for the Republican National Convention 2024.

He was also the Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa from December 2022 to January 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the Republican Party of Iowa after a 4.8-year run with the Republican National Committee.

During his time there, he joined as a research analyst and, after 11 months, received a promotion to become the Director of Vetting. After completion of 2.7 years in that role, he was finally promoted to Iowa Communications Director.